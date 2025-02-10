Ananya Panday’s heartfelt post for nephew River: ‘Missing my little koala baby’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is missing her beloved nephew, River, whom she affectionately calls her "koala baby." The actress recently treated fans to a collection of heartwarming photos and videos, showcasing the special bond she shares with the little one.
In a touching Instagram post, Ananya wrote, "Missing my little koala baby nephew River," alongside a video of her cuddling him on her lap. Other images captured their playful moments, highlighting the love between the doting aunt and her nephew.
Back in November 2023, the Student of the Year 2 actress had given fans a peek into her maasi (aunt) duties when she shared a sweet photo with her cousin Alanna Panday's son, captioned, “Maasi duty with my little koala.”
Ananya’s cousin, Alanna Panday, welcomed baby River in July 2024 with her husband, Ivor McCray. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2023 after years of dating, had shared the joyous news on Instagram with a heartwarming reel. Alanna, dressed in soft blue hues, cradled her newborn while sharing a kiss with Ivor.
“Our little angel is here," she captioned the post, which Ananya later reposted, expressing her excitement, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”
On the work front, Ananya was recently seen in the OTT series Call Me Bae and CTRL. She is set to appear next in the romantic film Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya Lalwani, known for his debut in Kill.