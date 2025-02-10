Ananya Panday’s heartfelt post for nephew River: ‘Missing my little koala baby’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is missing her beloved nephew, River, whom she affectionately calls her "koala baby." The actress recently treated fans to a collection of heartwarming photos and videos, showcasing the special bond she shares with the little one.

In a touching Instagram post, Ananya wrote, "Missing my little koala baby nephew River," alongside a video of her cuddling him on her lap. Other images captured their playful moments, highlighting the love between the doting aunt and her nephew.