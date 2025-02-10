Meet Vardaan! Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reveal son’s face on his 1st birthday

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s son, Vardaan, celebrated his first birthday on February 7, and the proud parents shared adorable photos of the little one on Monday, finally revealing his face to the world. The couple’s joint Instagram post offered a peek into Vardaan’s ‘Onederful’ first birthday bash, a blue-themed celebration that perfectly captured the joy of the occasion.
Vardaan, dressed in a charming white shirt, brown pants, and a tiny bow tie, looked absolutely precious in the photos. Vikrant lovingly held his son close in every frame, while Sheetal radiated happiness alongside her family. “Say Hello! to our Onederful Vardaan,” Vikrant captioned the post.
The heartwarming post received an outpouring of love from fellow celebrities and fans. Nakuul Mehta responded with a red heart, while Esha Gupta shared red hearts and an evil-eye emoji. Fans were equally delighted, with comments like “He is adorable! Happiest one” and “What a cutie!”
Vikrant and Sheetal, who married in 2022, welcomed Vardaan last February. The couple’s grand celebration featured blue balloons and white flowers, creating a dreamy backdrop for their son's special day. Sheetal also shared glimpses of the party, which was attended by close friends and family.