Malti Marie shines in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga at uncle Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, made a delightful appearance at her uncle Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations this week. For the sangeet night, Malti stole hearts in a custom-designed midnight blue lehenga set, perfectly coordinating with her parents' outfits.

Designer Falguni Shane Peacock, who created the Chopra-Jonas family's ensembles for Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya's sangeet, shared a heartwarming photo of the family on Instagram. The picture captures Priyanka and Nick embracing Malti, with Nick gazing lovingly at his daughter as Priyanka laughs. The designer also revealed the details of Malti's adorable lehenga.