Malti Marie shines in a custom Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga at uncle Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, made a delightful appearance at her uncle Siddharth Chopra's wedding celebrations this week. For the sangeet night, Malti stole hearts in a custom-designed midnight blue lehenga set, perfectly coordinating with her parents' outfits.
Designer Falguni Shane Peacock, who created the Chopra-Jonas family's ensembles for Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya's sangeet, shared a heartwarming photo of the family on Instagram. The picture captures Priyanka and Nick embracing Malti, with Nick gazing lovingly at his daughter as Priyanka laughs. The designer also revealed the details of Malti's adorable lehenga.
Malti's midnight blue lehenga mirrored the colour scheme of Priyanka and Nick's outfits. Her lehenga skirt was embellished with shimmering crystals and paired with a crystal-studded cropped top. A soft beige tulle dupatta, accented with subtle crystals, completed her charming attire.
Priyanka's matching midnight blue lehenga featured a fitted skirt with a short train, adorned with Swarovski stones, sequins, and beads. She paired it with a bralette-style blouse, intricately embellished with floral motifs of crystals, sequins, and beads. A tulle dupatta, encrusted with Swarovski stones, crystals, and sequins, created a "starry night" effect.
Priyanka accessorised her look with a diamond necklace, a matching bracelet, rings, and earrings. Her hair was styled in a center parting, and her makeup featured berry-toned lips, flushed cheeks, shimmery eye makeup, and feathered brows.
Nick complemented his wife and daughter in a royal blue sherwani. The velvet couture ensemble, featuring meticulous threadwork detailing of rose motifs and signature Falguni Shane Peacock buttons, was paired with matching pants and a brooch.