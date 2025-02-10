Saif Ali Khan talks about his stabbing incident, calls it ‘a burglary attempt gone wrong’

In his first interview since a violent knife attack at his Bandra residence on January 16, Saif Ali Khan has described the incident as a ‘burglary attempt gone wrong.’ The attack, which occurred in the home he shares with wife Kareena Kapoor and their two children, resulted in stab wounds to Saif's thoracic spine as he intervened. A piece of the knife was surgically removed.

In an interview, Saif explained his perspective on the event. “Nothing will change. See, if you start doing that... because I don’t feel I’m under threat. It was not a premeditated attack. I think it just was a burglary attempt gone wrong. That poor guy, his life is more screwed than mine,” he said.

Reflecting on the confrontation, Saif considered how he might react differently if faced with the same situation again. “I would put on the light and firstly tell him, ‘Do you know who I am?' And I think he would say, ‘Oh s**t! I’m in the wrong house.’ And I’d say ‘Right, put the knife down and let’s talk about this.' I think I would have tried to reason. But it was a mixture of anger, outrage and a kind of defense. It was just too quick. And it was completely instinctive,” he recounted.