Vijay Deverakonda seeks blessings at Maha Kumbh with his mother

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda was recently seen at the Maha Kumbh, taking a sacred dip in the holy waters alongside his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda. Viral images on social media show the artiste offering prayers after his spiritual bath.
Earlier, paparazzi spotted Vijay and his mother at Hyderabad airport as they departed for Prayagraj. In a clip shared on social media, Vijay kept it casual in an oversized white shirt, baggy pants, and a beige beanie, while his mother donned a pink oversized kurta with matching pants and a scarf.
On the professional front, Vijay is set to return in a massy avatar with VD12. Excitingly, reports suggest Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has recorded the voiceover for the much-anticipated teaser, which was finalised in Mumbai recently.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 features music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Bhagyashri Borse, Keshav Deepak, Koushik Mahata, and Manikanta Varanasi in key roles. The teaser is set to drop on February 12.
For context, the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela holds special significance as it is taking place after a rare 144-year cycle, running from January 13 to February 26.