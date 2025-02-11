Malaika Arora’s morning rituals: Yoga, sunshine and a furry companion

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora gave fans a glimpse into her peaceful morning routine, embracing fitness, nature, and the company of her beloved pet. Malaika shared a serene snapshot from her balcony on her Instagram Stories, where she sat on a swing with her fluffy companion, Casper, by her side.
Dressed in relaxed athleisure, complete with ankle weights, she exuded comfort and tranquillity. Her caption read, "Start my day right... yoga + sunshine + Casper + me time."
A known fitness enthusiast, Malaika’s commitment to well-being has long inspired her followers. But beyond fitness, she is also a style icon, effortlessly blending glamour with elegance.
Recently, Malaika turned heads at the Manish Malhotra fashion show in Dubai, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the grand event.
She shared candid moments from the star-studded affair, including glimpses of her preparation. One standout photo featured her in a striking red backless gown, exuding grace as a hairstylist worked on her look.
Complementing the outfit with golden open-toe heels, a flawlessly contoured base, and soft waves cascading over one shoulder, Malaika radiated pure sophistication.
Taking a moment to unwind, she also posted a relaxed shot by the pool, soaking in the luxurious Dubai vibes. Sharing a glimpse of Manish’s magic on the runway, she captioned her post, “Habibi Dubai…”
Manish’s Dubai Fashion Week 2025 collection was a spectacle, graced by supermodels Adriana Lima and Valery Kaufman on the ramp. Celebrities including Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, Sanjay Dutt, and Karan Johar were among the star-studded audience, cheering for the celebrated designer.