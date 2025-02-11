Malaika Arora’s morning rituals: Yoga, sunshine and a furry companion

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora gave fans a glimpse into her peaceful morning routine, embracing fitness, nature, and the company of her beloved pet. Malaika shared a serene snapshot from her balcony on her Instagram Stories, where she sat on a swing with her fluffy companion, Casper, by her side.

Dressed in relaxed athleisure, complete with ankle weights, she exuded comfort and tranquillity. Her caption read, "Start my day right... yoga + sunshine + Casper + me time."