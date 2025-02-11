Sanjay Dutt expresses heartfelt gratitude to wife Maanayata on their 17th anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took a moment to celebrate love, resilience, and partnership as he marked his wedding anniversary with his wife, Maanayata. The actor shared an affectionate tribute on Instagram, calling Maanayata his “rock” and thanking her for being by his side through every twist and turn of life.

Sharing a series of endearing pictures, Sanjay captioned his post, “Happy anniversary maa, thank you for being in my life and always being a rock and standing by me, and thank you for giving me Iqra and Shahraan. Love you lots @maanayata.” The couple, exuding warmth and happiness, posed together, radiating the strength of their 17-year-long journey.