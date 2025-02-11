Sanjay Dutt expresses heartfelt gratitude to wife Maanayata on their 17th anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took a moment to celebrate love, resilience, and partnership as he marked his wedding anniversary with his wife, Maanayata. The actor shared an affectionate tribute on Instagram, calling Maanayata his “rock” and thanking her for being by his side through every twist and turn of life.
Sharing a series of endearing pictures, Sanjay captioned his post, “Happy anniversary maa, thank you for being in my life and always being a rock and standing by me, and thank you for giving me Iqra and Shahraan. Love you lots @maanayata.” The couple, exuding warmth and happiness, posed together, radiating the strength of their 17-year-long journey.
Sanjay and Maanayata’s love story is one of unwavering commitment. After two years of dating, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Goa’s Taj Exotica on February 7, 2008, surrounded by close family and friends. Their bond grew even stronger in 2010 when they welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra.
To commemorate this milestone, Maanayata also penned a profound message, reflecting on the evolution of love. She shared a heartwarming video along with a thought-provoking note, emphasising that true love isn’t just about initial attraction but about choosing to love someone even when imperfections and challenges arise.
“When you truly love a person, you love them twice! At first, it’s about attraction—the way they look, talk, or move. But as time passes, the reality of who they truly are emerges, with all their habits and complexities. And if, even then, you choose to love them, that’s the love of understanding, of knowing, of strength,” she wrote.
Ending her post with a loving note, she added, “I love you, @duttsanjay, my annoying bestest half.”
Their enduring love story continues to inspire fans, proving that true companionship is built on patience, understanding, and unconditional support.