Artistes weigh in on comedy and responsibility after Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

The India’s Got Latent controversy has sparked a wider conversation on the responsibility of comedians, with many artistes including Niranjan M and Vir Das weighing in on the evolving landscape of humour in India.

Following intense backlash against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for his inappropriate remark on the show—leading to multiple police complaints and a public apology—the debate has shifted towards the boundaries of comedy and the accountability of public figures.

Talking about the incident, content creator Niranjan M underscored the need for self-censorship and responsibility. “I feel comedy is not at all about using slangs or cuss words, though it is found to be used rampantly and I have proved with my content that it is unnecessary. I believe that the responsibility of the audience lies with the celebrity itself. I think you need to filter it out, be it your statement, content or interview. You're not just catering to one age group but also, maintaining your reputation. When the audience has some expectations from you, then you absolutely must maintain the same and keep a check on what you say. I don't know the back story but whatever I saw on social media, if that is the whole story then it is definitely the celeb's responsibility, towards the audience and towards their craft,” he said.

Vir Das, one of India’s most well-known comedians, addressed the larger conversation without directly referencing Ranveer. In an Instagram story, he highlighted the immediate consequences that come with public missteps in comedy.