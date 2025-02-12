Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Bujji Thalli’ moment with Sobhita Dhulipala steals the limelight at ‘Thandel’ success bash

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala added a touch of romance to the Thandel success bash held on Tuesday. Their sweet interaction, captured on video and circulating online, became a highlight of the event. Chaitanya's affectionate use of the film’s dialogue, “Bujji Thalli,” directed at Sobhita, made for a truly heartwarming moment.
The couple arrived together, with Sobhita looking elegant in a pink sari, later changing into a striking red sari. Seated beside Chaitanya, she couldn’t help but blush when he recited the “Bujji Thalli” dialogue from the film. During the event, Chaitanya was asked to deliver a line from Thandel for his wife. As he spoke the words, “Bujji thalli, koncham navvey (My dear, please smile a little),” Sobhita's reaction was priceless.
The success meet was a grand affair, attended by the cast and crew, with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya’s father, as the chief guest. Chaitanya and Sobhita’s presence, and their adorable interaction, were a major draw.
Earlier, at the film's pre-release event, Chaitanya revealed the story behind the Bujji Thalli song and dialogue. He shared that Sobhita felt a little bad when she realised her nickname was used in the film. “I would dedicate the Bujji Thalli song to Sobhita because I call her bujji thalli at home. I told Chandoo this before we made the film. She felt bad when we released the song because she felt it was exclusive to her, and I used it in the film,” he was quoted as saying.
In Thandel, Chaitanya's character, Raju, uses ‘bujji thalli’ to address Sai Pallavi’s character, Satya. The phrase, a term of endearment, translates to ‘loved one’. The film features a song of the same name, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Javed Ali.
Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti is based on a real-life incident involving fishermen from Srikakulam who inadvertently stray into Pakistani waters.