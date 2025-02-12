Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Bujji Thalli’ moment with Sobhita Dhulipala steals the limelight at ‘Thandel’ success bash

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala added a touch of romance to the Thandel success bash held on Tuesday. Their sweet interaction, captured on video and circulating online, became a highlight of the event. Chaitanya's affectionate use of the film’s dialogue, “Bujji Thalli,” directed at Sobhita, made for a truly heartwarming moment.

The couple arrived together, with Sobhita looking elegant in a pink sari, later changing into a striking red sari. Seated beside Chaitanya, she couldn’t help but blush when he recited the “Bujji Thalli” dialogue from the film. During the event, Chaitanya was asked to deliver a line from Thandel for his wife. As he spoke the words, “Bujji thalli, koncham navvey (My dear, please smile a little),” Sobhita's reaction was priceless.