Pankaj Tripathi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: ‘Where is the sensibility?’

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, questioning the sensibility of some content creators in the age of viral fame.

In a recent interview, he emphasised that a lack of censorship doesn’t license one to “say anything in the name of entertainment,” cautioning against the obsession with fleeting virality. “This is the world of the internet,” Pankaj observed. “Where is the sensibility?" he questioned, highlighting the need for "literary knowledge, social behaviour,” and awareness of “cultural value.”

Pankaj further articulated, “Just because there is no clear censorship, it doesn’t mean you can say anything in the name of entertainment.” He distinguished between “having fun saying nonsense” and taking “pride in uttering nonsense,” stressing that content should “never be purely nonsensical.”

His comments follow a case registered against Ranveer after objectionable remarks on Samay’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, sparked widespread outrage. The controversy has sparked a wider conversation on the responsibility of comedians.