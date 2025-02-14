Prateik Babbar marries Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony at his late mother’s house

Love blossomed on Valentine’s Day as Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and actress Priya Banerjee exchanged vows in an intimate and heartfelt wedding ceremony. The couple chose a deeply personal venue for their nuptials, honouring Prateik's late mother, the legendary actress Smita Patil, by marrying in the Bandra home she once purchased. This poignant gesture added an emotional layer to their special day.
Prateik and Priya shared stunning images from their traditional ceremony on social media. “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik,” the couple captioned their photos.
Speaking to a media house, Prateik shared the significance of the chosen venue. “We desired a ‘ghar ki shaadi’, and getting married to the love of my life here—the first house that my mom bought and my home—was the best way to honour her in spirit,” he explained.
For their wedding attire, Prateik and Priya donned custom Tarun Tahiliani creations, perfectly embodying the occasion's understated elegance. Priya radiated regal grace in an ivory and gold lehenga paired with a structured corset, complemented by exquisite jewellery. Prateik opted for an open sherwani, styled with a signature drape shirt and a dhoti set, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary aesthetics.
According to reports, the wedding décor followed a minimalist palette of ivory and white, creating a serene and romantic ambience. The mandap, adorned with fresh white flowers and lush green foliage, enhanced the dreamy aesthetic of the ceremony.
This marks Prateik’s second marriage. He was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but the couple divorced in January 2023 after a year of marriage.