Ranbir Kapoor's lifestyle brand ARKS launches today

Bollywood celebrities are not just icons on the screen; many have ventured into the fashion industry, using their creativity and style to launch their own fashion brands. Here are 10 fashion brands owned by Bollywood celebrities:

82°E by Deepika Padukone

Launched by actress Deepika Padukone, 82°E is a self-care brand that debuted in November 2022. Inspired by India’s longitudinal meridian, the brand offers a range of skincare products. 82°E emphasizes effortless self-care, blending luxury with functionality.

HRX by Hrithik Roshan

In 2013, Hrithik Roshan introduced HRX, India’s first homegrown fitness and athleisure brand. The collection features a variety of products, including clothing, accessories, and fitness equipment, with a focus on streamlined home exercise routines. The athleisure wear, such as tracksuits, jackets, and pants, has become the brand’s signature.

Ed-a-Mamma by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma, launched in 2021, is a children’s clothing brand with a focus on sustainability and the environment. Combining her love for nature and children, the brand aims to inspire young ones to appreciate the world around them. Ed-a-Mamma offers soft, eco-friendly fabrics, and the brand’s mission is to nurture the next generation’s awareness of environmental conservation.

Nush by Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma launched her fashion brand, Nush, in 2017. Nush embodies her chic, comfortable, and affordable style, offering versatile western apparel suitable for day or night. The collection mixes luxury with accessibility, providing women with high-quality, stylish pieces for every occasion.

Being Human by Salman Khan

Started by Salman Khan in 2007, Being Human is both a clothing brand and a nonprofit foundation. The brand’s aim is to give back to society, with a portion of the proceeds going toward charitable causes. The collection offers casual and stylish apparel for both men and women.

Wrogn by Virat Kohli

Cricketer Virat Kohli launched his fashion brand, Wrogn, in 2014. Wrogn encourages individuals to defy conventional fashion choices and create their own unique style. Known for bold, original looks, the brand offers a range of clothing, including t-shirts, tracksuits, and accessories.

Rheson by Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

Sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor launched Rheson in 2017, offering a line of elegant and contemporary women’s apparel. The brand focuses on high-quality fabrics and stylish designs that suit modern, fashionable women.

SKULT by Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s fashion line, SKULT, was launched in 2016 . The brand aims to offer young, fashion-forward clothing that blends style with comfort. Known for athleisure wear and casual pieces, SKULT features t-shirts, joggers, jackets, and accessories, often adorned with bold prints and unique designs. It’s a popular brand among India’s youth.

House of Pataudi by Saif Ali Khan

In 2018, Saif Ali Khan launched House of Pataudi, a brand inspired by his royal lineage. The brand blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern fashion, offering clothing and accessories that reflect both heritage and contemporary trends.

PROWL by Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff launched PROWL in 2016, an activewear brand that embodies his commitment to fitness and style. PROWL caters to young professionals and college students, offering stylish and functional sportswear such as joggers, sweatshirts, and tank tops. The brand emphasises comfort and practicality while appealing to the fashion-conscious. one.