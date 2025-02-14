Bhawna Rao’s ‘Dry Rose From An old Book’ looks back at vintage love

What could evoke the scent of love more than delicate flowers pressed between the pages of a cherished book, handwritten letters that tug at the heartstrings, a time when stories were whispered in smiles, when eyes spoke volumes without uttering a word, and when time itself seemed to pause, sealed forever in a kiss?

This Valentine’s Day, the Bhawna Rao label is celebrating the enduring power of love, capturing the spirit of a romance that never fades with their latest collection Dry Rose From An Old Book. When the title is so romantic, how can the silhouettes not be! Inspired by the whispered secrets of forgotten pages and the timeless allure of romance, Bhawna Rao’s designs transcend the ordinary, blending the old with the new in a symphony of style and elegance.