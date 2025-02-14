Bhawna Rao’s ‘Dry Rose From An old Book’ looks back at vintage love
What could evoke the scent of love more than delicate flowers pressed between the pages of a cherished book, handwritten letters that tug at the heartstrings, a time when stories were whispered in smiles, when eyes spoke volumes without uttering a word, and when time itself seemed to pause, sealed forever in a kiss?
This Valentine’s Day, the Bhawna Rao label is celebrating the enduring power of love, capturing the spirit of a romance that never fades with their latest collection Dry Rose From An Old Book. When the title is so romantic, how can the silhouettes not be! Inspired by the whispered secrets of forgotten pages and the timeless allure of romance, Bhawna Rao’s designs transcend the ordinary, blending the old with the new in a symphony of style and elegance.
The label which was launched in 2016, in the heart of New Delhi, has swiftly become synonymous with a perfect mix of classic grace and contemporary flair, capturing the attention of those who seek a touch of the extraordinary. Bhawna’s love affair with fashion began at just 13, when she first discovered her passion that led her to National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Mumbai, where she transformed that passion into a dazzling career. Since then, her creations have graced the most iconic figures in Bollywood — Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Tara Sutaria —and countless other style mavens. Each piece she creates is an invitation to step into a world where fashion tells a story.
As Bhawna unveils her latest masterpiece, Dry Rose From An Old Book, a collection that is nothing short of a love letter to vintage romance, we get talking to the founder and the creative force behind the label, Bhawna, to understand how this collection is literally a ‘piece’ of her heart.
Excerpts:
Dry Rose From An Old Book is such an interesting name. How was it conceived? What has inspired this collection?
The name Dry Rose From An Old Book captures the delicate yet profound beauty of vintage romance. It evokes a sense of nostalgia — a love preserved in the pages of an old, cherished book, symbolising the timelessness of emotion and elegance. The collection was inspired by a time when love was expressed through handwritten letters, secret calls, and roses carefully pressed between the pages of books. It draws from an era that celebrated purity, authenticity, and the slow-paced beauty of life, all of which have become increasingly rare in our fast-paced world.
It tells the story of a woman deeply in love, navigating an era of elegance and purity that is on the brink of being forgotten... how painfully romantic! Please tell us how you’ve woven this beautiful story into the collection.
The heart of Dry Rose From An Old Book lies in its homage to an era of timeless romance. Every gown is infused with the essence of that bygone time — when every detail was deliberate, from the way love was expressed to the way a woman adorned herself. The story unfolds in the rich fabrics, the thoughtful craftsmanship, and the delicate embellishments. Each piece is designed to reflect a woman in the throes of love, whose grace and sophistication embody a sense of nostalgia for a world that was, and in some ways still is, remarkably pure and unhurried. From the silhouette to the embroidery, this collection celebrates both the romantic and the refined, drawing on the quiet elegance of a time when fashion was about storytelling and craftsmanship.
What makes this collection different from your other collections?
Dry Rose From An Old Book is perhaps the most personal and introspective of all my collections. Unlike my other works, this collection deeply honors the aesthetic of vintage Fashion — embracing the glamour and elegance of a post-World War II era, when women redefined beauty through structured, body-hugging silhouettes and refined details. The USP of this collection is its dedication to timeless femininity. The designs not only emphasise romanticism and nostalgia but also celebrate a type of elegance that is slowly being forgotten. The intricate detailing, the play of soft colours, and the timeless silhouettes make this collection stand apart as a celebration of vintage luxury.
Fashion is a difficult creation, with the challenge of always coming up with an edit that is different from the rest. How do you ensure this, and how do you keep reinventing?
For me, it’s about staying true to my core design philosophy while pushing boundaries with each new collection. Dry Rose From An Old Book reflects this delicate balance — it speaks to the past but is undeniably modern in its execution. I draw inspiration from personal experiences, literature, history, and nature. To ensure each collection stands out, I focus on emotional resonance, connecting with my audience through the stories woven into the fabric, and incorporating elements that reflect both timeless beauty and contemporary relevance. Reinvention for me is not just about staying on trend but about evolving the language of my craft in a way that feels both fresh and meaningful.
Please elaborate on the motifs, colour palette, and silhouettes in Dry Rose From An Old Book.
The motifs in this collection are deeply rooted in nostalgia — floral patterns, delicate pearls, and shimmering crystals reflect the beauty and grace of a bygone era. These embellishments aren’t merely decorative; they symbolise the essence of a time when fashion was a true art form. The colour palette is a painter’s dream — rich tones of blues, greens, reds, and browns are complemented by soft accents of pink, sea green, and ivory, evoking a sense of vintage romance. These colours conjure the imagery of love letters, roses, and serene landscapes, inviting a journey back in time. The silhouettes are carefully curated to embody a woman’s grace — structured yet flowing, body-defining yet graceful, with refined necklines and elegant cuts that celebrate femininity in its purest form.
Do tell us about your favourite pieces from this collection and tips to style them.
One of my favourite pieces is a gown that blends soft ivory with pale rose petals — an exquisite piece that captures the spirit of vintage romance. The soft draping, paired with the intricate floral embellishments, creates a striking silhouette that feels both contemporary and timeless. I also adore a deep navy dress with subtle crystal detailing along the neckline; it feels elegant, yet it has a bold, modern edge.
For styling, I recommend keeping accessories minimal but impactful. Pair the gowns with simple pearl earrings, a delicate bracelet, or vintage-inspired gloves to complete the look. For shoes, a classic pair of pointed heels or satin flats works beautifully to maintain the vintage charm while allowing the gown to speak for itself. Each gown is a bespoke creation, crafted with the finest fabrics and attention to detail, making it a worthwhile investment for any woman seeking to celebrate her femininity and elegance.
What are you next working on? Is there anything new you are exploring?
At the moment, I’m delving into a new collection that explores the intersection of art and fashion. It’s a bit of an experimental venture, where I’m collaborating with painters and illustrators to bring an entirely new visual language to life through fabric. I’m excited to explore more intricate textures, unexpected prints, and a deeper exploration of sustainable practices within my work. Fashion, for me, is an ever-evolving form of expression, and I’m eager to see where this next phase takes me.
Price ranges from INR 1,00,000 to INR 3,50,000.
Available online.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain