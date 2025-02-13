This Valentine’s Day curated edit is a powerful take on modern femininity

This Valentine’s Day, 431-88 by Shweta Kapur takes bold luxury to new heights with The Valentine Edit—a daring celebration of the season’s most iconic hue, red, reimagined through a contemporary lens. Known for its cool, urban luxury, the brand infuses red with a fresh edge, offering a collection that screams confidence, allure, and modern femininity. These pieces aren’t just for the day of love—they’re a celebration of power, poise, and sophistication that will turn heads long after the roses fade. Expect sleek, sharp red co-ords with sculptural details, slinky dresses with provocative accents, and bold accessories that make a statement so unforgettable, it’s etched in your memory. Shweta Kapur, founder and creative director of 431-88, describes it best: “A powerful take on modern femininity, this edit redefines romance with bold structure, fluid elegance, and the undeniable charm of deep reds and rich textures. Designed for the power woman, each piece embodies strength and sensuality, embracing confidence, grace, and a fearless expression of love. This Valentine’s, it’s not just about passion—it’s about power.”
And she couldn’t be more right. Whether you’re preparing for a romantic dinner or an intimate evening, these designs are your go-to for a Valentine’s Day look that’s not only stunning but empowering—channeling love, passion, and confidence, all while staying true to the effortless luxury that 431-88 is renowned for. The Cheri Trench, a one-of-a-kind statement piece, is your perfect Valentine’s Day companion, featuring a built-in corset detail in luxurious maroon leather that accentuates the bust and is elevated with intricate seamwork. The oversised fit blends boldness with effortless chic, giving you a trench like no other, perfect for making a statement. The Mars Dress, crafted from luxurious crepe, contours the body with curved panels that create a flawless silhouette, while its long sleeves and subtly flared hem are balanced by bold waist and back cutouts, making it the ultimate statement piece for a chic, bold look.
For something truly sophisticated, the PM Dress Set is a beautifully draped dress with a gathered bustier, hand-embroidered palazzos, and a matching fringe stole—an ensemble that radiates elegance and style. The Sera Skirt, a mini adaptation of the Tie-Up Skirt, is effortlessly stylish with its concealed side zip and layered fabric knot, making it versatile enough for both day and night wear, whether you’re dressing up or down. And finally, the Sequa Clutch Bag, hand-embroidered with red sequins in different sizes and adorned with a stunning tassel, is the perfect accessory for this festive season, sure to turn heads wherever you go.
This Valentine’s Day, step into the spotlight with The Valentine Edit—a curated collection designed to make you feel fierce, fearless, and fabulously in love.
Price starts at INR 12,500. Available online.