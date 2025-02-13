This Valentine’s Day curated edit is a powerful take on modern femininity

For something truly sophisticated, the PM Dress Set is a beautifully draped dress with a gathered bustier, hand-embroidered palazzos, and a matching fringe stole—an ensemble that radiates elegance and style. The Sera Skirt, a mini adaptation of the Tie-Up Skirt, is effortlessly stylish with its concealed side zip and layered fabric knot, making it versatile enough for both day and night wear, whether you’re dressing up or down. And finally, the Sequa Clutch Bag, hand-embroidered with red sequins in different sizes and adorned with a stunning tassel, is the perfect accessory for this festive season, sure to turn heads wherever you go.

This Valentine’s Day, step into the spotlight with The Valentine Edit—a curated collection designed to make you feel fierce, fearless, and fabulously in love.

Price starts at INR 12,500. Available online.