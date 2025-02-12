Best beauty products to gift your loved ones this Valentine’s Day for radiant, effortless Glam

This Valentine’s Day, sparkle with beauty essentials that radiate love! From glowing skincare to irresistible makeup, our list has everything to help you shine bright and feel fabulous, ensuring you’re the star of the day! Happy Valentine’s Day to all.
Indulge in timeless elegance with the Neesh Signature Femme Gift Set, a luxurious collection curated for the modern woman. This exquisite set features a 50ml bottle of Flora Divine perfume, a 15ml travel-sized vial for effortless elegance on the go, and a hand-poured coconut wax scented candle. Flora Divine, made with responsibly sourced ingredients, delights the senses with its harmonious blend of mandarine, jasmine, and sandalwood, creating a fragrance that radiates sophistication and allure. Presented in an elegantly designed gift box, this set is the perfect gift for those who appreciate luxury.
Price: INR 9,000. Available online.
PIXI Skintreat Essentials Combo: When your skin, body, or hair starts to feel dull and lifeless, the Pixi Beauty On-the-Glow solid moisturiser steps in as your ultimate rescue. This easy-to-carry, ultra-convenient moisturizer is perfect for on-the-go use, whether you're at work, heading to the gym, or anywhere in between. It provides an instant boost of hydration and revitalisation, leaving you feeling refreshed and glowing throughout the day.
Price: INR 6,400. Available online.
Turn Valentine’s Day into something extraordinary with the Lavender Love Valentine Special Hamper by FNP. Filled with soothing lavender aromas, this hamper features skincare, aromatherapy essentials, and gourmet delights, offering a deeply relaxing experience. A considerate gift that blends beauty and tranquility in the perfect way.
Price: INR 4,999. Available online.
Indulge in the ultimate skincare and beauty experience with the Milagro Celebration Box. This thoughtfully curated set features a handpicked selection of Milagro’s premium products, designed to provide a complete pampering session. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting it to someone special, this box guarantees glowing, radiant skin and a rejuvenated look that’ll leave a lasting impression.
Price: INR 4,157. Available online.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to treat yourself to self-care rituals that leave you feeling rejuvenated and radiant. In just 10 minutes, the Mary Cohr PhytOxygene Mask works to eliminate impurities like pollution, toxins, and sebum, leaving your complexion beautifully radiant and your skin refreshed and breathable.
Price: INR 3,700. Available online.
Discover the ultimate wellness collection with Kama Ayurveda’s 10-piece bestseller box, featuring the brand’s top-rated products. This comprehensive kit offers a head-to-toe Ayurvedic experience, making it the perfect introduction to the best of Ayurvedic care. Inside, you'll find products like Pure Rose Water, Bringadi Hair Treatment, and Rejuvenating & Brightening Ayurvedic Night Cream, all designed to nourish and enhance skin, hair, and overall well-being.
Price: INR 3,250. Available online.
Get ready to glow with Huda Beauty’s Ube Collection, where electric lilac takes center stage! Inspired by Huda’s love for Ube, this limited-edition range brings you vibrant products that’ll make you shine. The Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in Ube Birthday Cake brightens and blurs your undereye with a rosy, soft-focus finish. The Blush Filter in Ube Cream offers a creamy, buildable flush in a stunning electric lilac, while the Faux Filler Lip Gloss in UUU-Baby gives your lips a glossy, plump look with nourishing hydration. Embrace the Ube magic and create your perfect, radiant glow.
Price starts at INR 2,050. Available online.
Valentine’s Day is the ideal time to light up your loved one’s face with the Soulflower All for Her Gift Set, a carefully curated collection of delightful treats designed to offer a truly indulgent and heartfelt experience. This luxurious set includes a soft Stuffed Toy, soothing Rose Bath Salt, romantic Romance Massage Oil, captivating Mysterious Eau De Parfum, gentle Handmade Rose Soap, and thoughtful tokens of love. It’s the perfect way to celebrate love and create lasting memories with Soulflower’s natural, ethical beauty products.
Price: INR 2,000. Available online.
Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant is a vegan exfoliating powder designed to gently polish and refine the skin while safeguarding its natural moisture barrier. Infused with the soothing properties of oat and coconut, this product is suitable for all skin types, providing a gentle yet effective exfoliation. The best part? It’s mild enough for everyday use, making it a perfect addition to your daily skincare routine for smooth, healthy-looking skin.
Price: INR 1,400 (13 g). Available online.
Gift her the ultimate skincare experience with the SEREKO AM Routine Essentials. This 4-step routine is specially designed to cleanse, tone, treat, and protect her skin while tackling stress, dullness, and sun damage. Infused with the soothing NeuroCalm formula, it not only promotes skin radiance but also reduces mental stress for a calm, refreshed feel. The set includes a Clarifying Cleanser, Clarifying Toner, Clarifying Serum, and 24H Hydration Sunscreen, each packed with Vitamin C to repair sun damage and provide UV protection. Cruelty-free, plant-based, and non-toxic, this set nourishes her skin and elevates her daily self-care, leaving her feeling beautiful and relaxed.
Price: INR 3,275. Available online.
Dermafique Acne Avert Spot Corrector is the perfect solution to tackle acne quickly, reducing its severity in just one day*. With 2.5% Azelaic Acid, it effectively targets chronic, stubborn, and recurrent acne, making it an essential companion for any last-minute date or dinner plans on this special day. Backed by dermatologists and specially formulated for Indian skin, this product is a must-have for anyone looking to clear up their skin effortlessly.
Price: INR 1,499 (15 ml). Available online.
For creating stunning eye looks with ease, the Insight Duo Eyeshadow Stick is your ultimate go-to. This innovative two-in-one tool features a creamy eyeshadow stick on one end and a precise sponge tip on the other, allowing for smooth application and effortless blending. Perfect for both beginners and beauty pros, it delivers rich, pigmented color with a flawless, crease-free finish. Its long-lasting formula ensures your eye makeup stays vibrant all day long. Compact and travel-friendly, the Duo Eyeshadow Stick is a must-have for quick touch-ups and a flawless eye look anytime, anywhere.
Price: INR 280. Available online.
The Recode Sheesh Sketch Pen Eyeliner is your go-to for creating bold lines and flawless wings every day. Its ultra-fine tip offers maximum control, making intricate details or dramatic designs effortless. The jet-black, smudge-proof formula dries quickly and stays in place for hours, making it perfect for long days or special events. With an ergonomic design for a comfortable grip, this eyeliner ensures precise, steady strokes, regardless of your experience level. Compact and portable, the Sheesh Sketch Pen Eyeliner is your essential tool for striking eye looks on the go.
Price: INR 239. Available online.
The Shryoan Butter Luxe Satin Matte Liquid Lipstick combines the best of a satin-matte finish with a buttery, ultra-smooth texture. Packed with rich pigments, this lipstick delivers vibrant, long-lasting colour while keeping your lips hydrated and comfortable. Its lightweight, easy-glide formula ensures a precise and pleasant application every time. Now’s the perfect moment to experiment with bold and neutral shades, thanks to the buy two, get one free offer. Whether you’re attending a fancy event or enjoying a casual gathering, the Butter Luxe Satin Matte will elevate your look with confidence and style.
Price: INR 498. Available online.
Say goodbye to makeup smudges with Real Ritual’s Smudge Shield. This innovative product creates a protective barrier that keeps your makeup looking fresh and flawless all day long. Its lightweight, breathable formula is gentle on all skin types, providing long-lasting wear without the effects of sweat, humidity, or extended use. Whether you use it as a pre-makeup primer or setting spray, Smudge Shield ensures a perfect finish every time. A true game-changer for those seeking makeup longevity and perfection in their routine.
Price: INR 399. Available online.
Sparkle and shine with the Glam21 Pocket Pass All-in-One Makeup Palette— your go-to beauty companion for any occasion. Whether you're heading out for a romantic date or a spontaneous getaway, this compact, travel-friendly palette has it all: pigmented blush, highlighter, eyeshadows, and a complete brush set. The sleek, pocket-sized design also includes a built-in mirror for easy touch-ups on the go. With both matte and shimmer shades, you can effortlessly create soft or bold looks that last all day. Elevate your beauty routine and feel confident with this versatile kit, designed for love-filled moments.
Price: INR 339. Available online.
Embrace love and relaxation with Havintha Pure and Organic Lavender Essential Oil, the perfect gift for soothing and rejuvenating the mind and body. Known for its calming properties, it helps reduce anxiety and promotes a peaceful sense of well-being. Its anti-inflammatory and skin-healing benefits leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and glowing for your special day. Additionally, it works as a natural insect repellent, ensuring uninterrupted moments of romance outdoors. Whether gifting it to a loved one or treating yourself, this luxurious lavender oil is the ideal way to celebrate love and self-care this season.
Price: INR 199. Available online.
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and XYST Skincare has the perfect gift for your loved one — the XYST Glow Kit. Treat them to radiant, glowing skin with this Radiance Essential Kit, designed to effortlessly transform dull skin into a luminous glow. The step-by-step routine starts with a gentle exfoliation, followed by a nourishing serum infusion, and finishes with a moisturizing layer for ultimate hydration. Carefully crafted with top-quality ingredients, this kit is designed to enhance and elevate your skin's natural glow from start to finish.
Price: INR 1,250. Available online.
The Bio-Snail Cream is a nourishing formula enriched with the hydrating and rejuvenating properties of snail mucin. This lightweight, fast-absorbing cream forms a protective barrier on the skin, locking in moisture and leaving a luminous, glass-like finish. It effectively retains moisture, providing a shield against the dryness of winter.
Price: INR 1,099. Available online.
The Plum BodyLovin Luxe Perfumes Gift Set features three stunning fragrances, ideal for celebrating the season of love. Begin with Tulips Don’t Lie, a scent that unfolds with the fresh elegance of florals and a hint of sweetness—bold, authentic, and vibrant. For those who desire a touch of mystery, Moonkissed Drama combines floral and woody notes, capturing the allure of a moonlit night in a luxurious fragrance. Finally, Vanilla Caramello delivers the perfect balance of sweetness, with warm, creamy notes of vanilla and caramel—perfect for intimate moments with someone special.
Price: INR 999. Available online.
Bubble Me’s JOJO BAE Body Oil is inspired by the soothing properties of the Jojoba flower. Designed to elevate your bath time into a luxurious, sensory indulgence, this eco-friendly, vegan body oil is packed with a nourishing blend of natural oils that deeply hydrate, calm dry skin, and leave a soft, radiant glow. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting moisture without any sticky residue. Suitable for all seasons, this 100% vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and FDA-approved body oil contains no mineral oils, making it a safe, nourishing addition to your skincare routine.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
Granactive Retinoid 2% Face Cream by Minimalist is crafted with advanced, easy-to-absorb, non-prescription forms of Vitamin A. It is designed to help repair sun damage while visibly reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Its gentle yet effective formula targets signs of aging, leaving your skin looking smoother, more radiant, and youthful. Ideal for those looking to enhance their skincare routine, this cream offers all the benefits of retinoid without the irritation, making it perfect for regular use.
Price: INR 699. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, elevate your beauty with Max Factor’s 2000 Calorie Pro Stylist Mascara and Lip Glaze, designed to add a touch of glamour to every moment. Whether you’re preparing for a romantic date, a fun Galentine’s gathering, or simply indulging in some self-care, this iconic collection is the perfect way to achieve bold, effortless beauty. Inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s signature bold lashes and glossy lips, this range allows you to embrace timeless elegance and craft a stunning Valentine’s Day look that’s all your own.
Price: INR 900. Available online.
The Enchanteur Romantic Gift Bag is a stylish, convenient pouch that’s perfect for on-the-go. Inside, you’ll find a selection of our most-loved bath and body essentials, including a Perfumed Body Lotion, Deo Spray, Shower Gel, and a Pocket Perfume. This thoughtful collection is designed to pamper and refresh, leaving you feeling beautifully scented and rejuvenated throughout the day. Whether as a treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one, this luxurious set is sure to make every moment feel special.
Price: INR 799. Available online.
Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Jelly Oil, a gentle yet powerful makeup remover, effortlessly melts away dirt, makeup, and impurities while ensuring your skin stays hydrated and fresh, thanks to its skin-loving ingredients, making it the perfect addition to a fuss-free skincare routine, ideal for anyone who loves a clean, glowing complexion without the hassle.
Price: INR 493. Available online.
Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Anti-Frizz Smoothing Combo, a luxurious haircare set infused with natural argan oil and soothing lavender is perfect for a spa-like self-care ritual at home as it nourishes, smooths, and tames frizz making every hair wash feel like a pampering experience, ideal for the beauty lover who loves soft, manageable, and beautifully scented hair.
Price: INR 280. Available online.
Express your love with a thoughtful skincare gift! The JOY Hydra Refresh Ultra-Light Gel Moisturiser delivers 48-hour hydration, keeping skin fresh, comfortable, and non-greasy all day long. Its fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula locks in moisture, leaving your skin dewy and well-hydrated—perfect for oily or combination skin. This lightweight moisturiser provides lasting hydration without any oily residue, making it the ideal daily skincare companion.
Price: INR 249 (150 ml). Available online.
Fashion Colour 2-in-1 Oil Control Face Powder is a perfect gift for both yourself and your loved ones. This dual-action compact combines a Matte Oil Control Powder to absorb excess oil and reduce shine with a Translucent Setting Powder that blurs fine lines for a smooth, radiant finish. Ideal for oily and combination skin, its lightweight formula provides medium coverage, minimises pores, and keeps makeup in place, even in humid conditions. The sleek, portable compact is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, ensuring a fresh, shine-free look all day long. Whether it’s for daily wear or special occasions, this multitasking powder has you covered.
Price: INR 365.25. Available online.
Aveda’s Be Curly Advanced™ Shampoo is a sulfate-free, creamy formula designed for curly hair. It removes buildup without drying, delivering moisture to curls, coils, and waves. Suitable for all hair types, it reduces frizz, enhances manageability, and boosts shine. A must-have for your 2025 hair care routine, it keeps your curls nourished and defined.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your skincare routine with Indulgeo Essentials’ Rose Gold Oil. This luxurious facial oil is enriched with 24K gold flakes and a blend of premium essential oils to deeply hydrate, prep, and enhance your skin, leaving it with a radiant, glowing finish.
Price: INR 2,700. Available online.
Dr. Su’s XO Plump Party, is an advanced formula with exosomes, 2% Hyaluronic Acid, and Copper Peptide. It enhances elasticity, firmness, and collagen production while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. The Liposomal Deep Delivery System ensures maximum absorption for effective results. Lightweight, fragrance-free, and suitable for all skin types, it delivers exceptional skin benefits.
Price: INR 1,699. Available online.
Roman Affair by Cadini Italy is a luxurious Eau De Parfum inspired by ancient Rome’s romance and allure. It features top notes of Bergamot, Pink Pepper, and Artemisia, a heart of Lavender, Iris, and Sage, and base notes of Patchouli, Musk, and Caramel. This fragrance captures Italian elegance with sophistication and intrigue.
Price on request. Available online.
ILEM JAPAN’s Refreshing Body Wash cleanses naturally while invigorating the senses with lemongrass and mint. Infused with Japanese Uji Tea Extract and Goji Berry Stem Cells, it boosts collagen and leaves skin soft and supple. Made with 98% natural ingredients in Japan, this body wash suits all skin types and provides anti-inflammatory, skin-soothing benefits.
Price: INR 3,450. Available online.
Innisfree’s Green Tea Hyaluronic Moist Sun Serum SPF 50+ PA++++ combines the benefits of a hydrating serum and high-protection sunscreen in one. Formulated with Beauty Green Tea and Encapsulated Hyaluronic Acid, it hydrates instantly, offers powerful UV protection, and leaves a dewy, non-greasy finish. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it’s fragrance-free and perfect for makeup prep.
Price: INR 1,750. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, gift the ultimate gesture of care with Evocus Ultimate Hydration Gift Box. Featuring Evocus Black Alkaline Water and Hydration IV, this thoughtful duo refreshes, recharges, and rejuvenates. Perfect after a romantic dinner or for staying energised throughout the day, this wellness gift promotes health, energy, and hydration.
Price: INR 899. Available online.
Give the gift of healthy, stunning hair with Wella Professionals Ultime Repair Range. Featuring the Ultimate Repair Hair Mask, Shampoo, and Conditioner, this nourishing trio repairs damage, leaving hair soft, smooth, and shiny. Perfect for treating someone special or self-care, it ensures deep nourishment and flawless styling, all wrapped in luxurious red packaging.
Price: INR 2,500/ 1,800/ 1,600. Available online.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Hilary Rhoda’s Makeup Locked With Love gift set. Featuring the More Than Basic Face Palette, Lippy Love Matte Lipstick, Clear & Tint Lip Balm, and Blush Love Liquid Blush, this set enhances her natural glow with rosy blush, luscious lips, and timeless beauty. The perfect way to make her feel special beyond the season.
Price: INR 846. Available online.
HYUE HydraMatte™ Liquid Lipstick offers rich colour, a soft-matte finish, and all-day comfort with just one swipe. Lightweight and long-lasting, it hydrates lips with Indian Gooseberry, Jojoba, and Vitamin E, preventing dryness and flaking. Enjoy a perfect matte look without heaviness.
Price: INR 499. Available online.
Achieve radiant, blemish-free skin with Acne SOS by Amiy Naturals. This advanced oral drop formula, powered by a bio-neuromodulator herbal elixir, targets acne, inflammation, and hyperpigmentation while nourishing from within. It evens skin tone, lightens pigmentation, and restores a luminous, refreshed glow. Acne SOS is your ultimate solution for clear, healthy, and glowing skin.
Price: INR 4,000. Available online.
This Valentine’s Day, gift Juhst Hydréme, a weightless gel that hydrates and revitalises all skin types. Packed with Hyaluronic Acid, Reishi Mushroom Peptide, Niacinamide, and Centella Asiatica, it soothes, plumps, reduces breakouts, regulates oil, and restores the skin barrier. Perfect for acne-prone, dry, or oily skin, Hydréme is the ideal self-care gift.
Price: INR 2,160 (50 gm). Available online.