Valentine's Day Special: Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani celebrate a decade of love, laughter and unbreakable bond

They say a great marriage isn’t about being the ‘perfect couple’ but about two ‘imperfect people’ learning to embrace their differences. Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, one of Kollywood’s most beloved couples, are testimony to this. While their personalities may be as different as chalk and cheese, it’s rare to find a couple that truly understands each other in and out, and enjoys simply being in each other’s company. Their chemistry is apparent on screen as well in films like Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (YNK) and Maragadha Naanayam. And the icing on the cake is that they are gearing up to return as an onscreen couple in the sequel to Maragadha Naanayam.
As the charming couple prepare to celebrate being in love this Valentine’s Day, they share their thoughts on love, marriage, special moments, career, and what makes their relationship tick for over a decade. Excerpts....
How are you planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day?
Nikki: Aadhi is shooting outdoors, so I might join him at the shoot location or we’ll grab dinner afterward.
Aadhi: Nikki is going to surprise me—though it’s not really a surprise since I know she’s coming. But it’s still sweet when she shows up without telling me! We’ll figure out what to do together, and decide as we go along.
You both have been in a relationship for almost a decade now. What’s the one aspect that keeps your relationship going?
Nikki: Well, touch wood! For any relationship to last, it takes effort from both sides. What’s worked for us is that we genuinely enjoy each other’s company. We’re completely honest with each other and believe in addressing issues right away. And a lot of aspects like that.
Aadhi: For me, it’s about truly understanding each other and enjoying each other’s company, even during the smallest moments—like going on a drive or travelling together. That’s what makes a relationship special. When you know someone completely, you’re more willing to accept and move forward, which helps resolve any issues.
Can you describe the first time you both realised you were in love with each other?
Nikki: This is a funny story! I realised first that he was the one for me. Of course, he liked me too, but I was much stronger about it in my head. It became clear to me towards the end of YNK shoot. During the shoot, we were playful with each other because of the way our characters were. We spent a lot of time together on set. Towards the end of the shoot, the dynamics changed.
Aadhi: Nikki knew much earlier, but I was a bit unsure at first. I knew I was in love, but I needed time to be certain about it before I could promise anything to Nikki. It was a gradual process, really smooth and organic, with no pressure. Nikki was already close to my family as a friend, and they all liked her a lot. My brother is especially close to her. We started bonding more, and over time, love just grew from my side too.
Is there a special tradition you have created together that represents your love?
Nikki: We both believe in the power of small gestures. One thing that’s a huge part of our lives is travel—it resonates deeply with both of us. It’s always a special moment when our schedules line up, and we can plan getaways together. We love taking off and spending quality time together whenever we can. If that’s not possible, family becomes a big focus for us. We make it a point to spend festivals and special occasions with our families, whether it’s his, mine, or both. That’s a huge part of how we express our love for each other.
Aadhi: There’s no set tradition, but we find peace in the smallest things. Nikki and I are very different people, but we’ve learned to appreciate each other’s worlds. Nikki enjoys going on trips that I plan, even though it might not be her cup of tea, and I get to experience a side of the world that she loves when we travel for her. We’ve both grown a lot since we got married, and that transformation itself has become our tradition—being two completely different people yet making it work together.
If you could relive one moment from your relationship, what would that be?
Nikki: It might sound a tad cliché, but for me, it would be our wedding day. I was so caught up in all the planning and prepping—I’m a bit of a planner, you see. I’d love to relive that day. But this time, I’d want to enjoy it more and have a little more fun during the process.
Aadhi: There are so many moments I’d love to relive, especially our holidays and our wedding. Our wedding was nice, but Nikki took on all the pressure while I just sat back and enjoyed it. Our trips together, working alongside each other on sets—that’s something I’d always wanted to do, and we’ll be doing that soon with Maragadha Naanayam 2. We’ve had some unforgettable moments, like our trip to Greece, where we had a second wedding in Santorini, which was something I’d always wanted to. We got married at a sacred church dome there.
Do you discuss cinema at home?
Nikki: Yes, we do share our experiences from work and discuss films in general, and I love that we get different perspectives. Our approaches and the way we function are completely different, so it’s nice to hear his take on things, and I think he enjoys mine too. We’re also each other’s critics, but we’re our own toughest critics as well. He can be hard on himself, saying things like, “I should’ve done this better,” and I’m the same way. I think it’s an added benefit when we can be honest with each other and offer constructive feedback.
Aadhi: We do talk a lot about cinema and respect each other’s opinions. Those discussions are valuable because we learn from them. Cinema is a huge part of our lives, it’s our bread and butter. We enjoy doing it.
What’s the most romantic thing you have done for each other?
Nikki: There are so many special things, but from my side, the most romantic thing I’ve done for him would be creating a memory book filled with pictures of all our “firsts”—like our first date, the first film we watched together, our first hotel stay, and our first trip together. It was a huge book with all the kutti moments that meant a lot to us. As for the most romantic thing he’s done for me, there are many, but the one that stands out the most is his proposal. It happened the day before our wedding. I kept teasing him, saying, “You didn’t even propose to me!” And then, the day before our wedding, he surprised me by proposing in front of both our families and friends. That was such a sweet and romantic gesture, one of the many he’s done.
Aadhi: Nikki is good at busting my surprises. But there was this one time in Amsterdam, she liked a bag, but she didn’t want to splurge. I could tell she liked it. So, I woke up early the next morning, got on a bicycle, and rode to the shop before it opened. I bought the bag and hid it in my duffle bag. We flew out the next day, and mid-flight, when the hostess brought us our drinks and snacks, I had the bag placed on the tray. Nikki was asleep, and the hostess woke her up, and she saw the bag alongside the snacks. I think that was a surprise that both of us loved.
Who makes up first after a fight?
Nikki: Most of the time, the person at fault owns up first. If I mess up, I’ll say sorry first, and if it’s him, he’ll do the same.
Aadhi: It depends on the intensity of the fight or the issue we’re arguing about. If it’s something small or not that serious, it’s usually me who apologises because I don’t like dragging things. But if it’s something deeper, the situation decides.
It’s been almost three years since you both tied the knot. Has marriage changed any trait of yours?
Nikki: I’ve become a lot calmer over time. I used to be super hyper ‘enthu cutlet’, always on the go. But having Aadhi in my life has taught me the importance of slowing down. I’m someone who always needs something to look forward to. I can’t sit vetti, but he’s made me realise that sometimes, it’s okay to take a step back and breathe. That’s a change for the better, even if it’s a small one.
Aadhi: Living together day in and day out, we’ve started to enjoy each other’s worlds and traits. My patience level has increased since we’ve been married. It’s the same for Nikki too. These changes happen naturally; we don’t force each other to change. You learn and unlearn a lot when you’re living with someone.
Considering you both are a star couple, how do you maintain privacy in your personal life?
Nikki: Aadhi and I live very consciously, wanting to keep things normal and grounded. We go to malls, dine at regular restaurants, and do all the everyday things that anyone would. We don’t live in a bubble. Both of us are quite down-to-earth by nature. When it comes to maintaining our privacy, we only share what we want to share. That doesn’t mean we’re hiding our lives; it’s just that we choose how much we reveal.
Aadhi: We’ve never had an issue with it. People have always been respectful and kind to us. We’re private people and there are some things we prefer to keep to ourselves, and others respect that. We’re also not too active in the movie circles or attending functions all the time. We have our circle of friends, many of whom are from school and college, and not necessarily from the film industry. Nikki has her friends too, and our social circle is quite different from the typical industry crowd. When it comes to socialising, we’re naturally off the radar, and we don’t have too many friends within the film fraternity.
A song that would sum up your relationship?
Nikki: What better than Nee Kavithaigala from Maragadha Naanayam.
Aadhi: Nee Kavithaigala, our song together. And Sokkana Ponnu from Yagavarayinum Naa Kakka, the first song we shot together.
Which existing movie resembles your love story the most?
Nikki: Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka mirrors our love story. I pretty much played a character that reflects my real-life persona.
Aadhi: Any movie where the hero and heroine have completely different personalities, yet they learn to understand each other.
Favourite movie of each other’s?
Nikki: Aravaan stands out for me. He worked so hard for that film, and I loved the energy and effort that went into it. I also enjoyed Eeram and Maragadha Naanayam.
Aadhi: Maragadha Naanayam is a favourite because we both worked on it together and had a great time watching it too.
One habit that you tolerate the most about each other?
Nikki: I’m a bit OCD about being on time, but that’s not his thing.
Aadhi: Nikki loves to talk, and she explains even the smallest details. I prefer to keep things brief, but she’s the complete opposite. But I’ll listen to all of it.
One trait you love the most about each other?
Nikki: He’s just authentically himself. There’s no filter, no pretenses—no matter where he is or who he’s with. It’s such a rare quality, and I admire that about him.
Aadhi: She is very well-planned. She organises every little detail of life, making sure everything is sorted and taken care of. Nikki has this amazing balance and her sense of humour just adds to it.
