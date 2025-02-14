Valentine's Day Special: Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani celebrate a decade of love, laughter and unbreakable bond

They say a great marriage isn’t about being the ‘perfect couple’ but about two ‘imperfect people’ learning to embrace their differences. Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, one of Kollywood’s most beloved couples, are testimony to this. While their personalities may be as different as chalk and cheese, it’s rare to find a couple that truly understands each other in and out, and enjoys simply being in each other’s company. Their chemistry is apparent on screen as well in films like Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (YNK) and Maragadha Naanayam. And the icing on the cake is that they are gearing up to return as an onscreen couple in the sequel to Maragadha Naanayam.

As the charming couple prepare to celebrate being in love this Valentine’s Day, they share their thoughts on love, marriage, special moments, career, and what makes their relationship tick for over a decade. Excerpts....

How are you planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Nikki: Aadhi is shooting outdoors, so I might join him at the shoot location or we’ll grab dinner afterward.

Aadhi: Nikki is going to surprise me—though it’s not really a surprise since I know she’s coming. But it’s still sweet when she shows up without telling me! We’ll figure out what to do together, and decide as we go along.

You both have been in a relationship for almost a decade now. What’s the one aspect that keeps your relationship going?

Nikki: Well, touch wood! For any relationship to last, it takes effort from both sides. What’s worked for us is that we genuinely enjoy each other’s company. We’re completely honest with each other and believe in addressing issues right away. And a lot of aspects like that.

Aadhi: For me, it’s about truly understanding each other and enjoying each other’s company, even during the smallest moments—like going on a drive or travelling together. That’s what makes a relationship special. When you know someone completely, you’re more willing to accept and move forward, which helps resolve any issues.

Can you describe the first time you both realised you were in love with each other?

Nikki: This is a funny story! I realised first that he was the one for me. Of course, he liked me too, but I was much stronger about it in my head. It became clear to me towards the end of YNK shoot. During the shoot, we were playful with each other because of the way our characters were. We spent a lot of time together on set. Towards the end of the shoot, the dynamics changed.

Aadhi: Nikki knew much earlier, but I was a bit unsure at first. I knew I was in love, but I needed time to be certain about it before I could promise anything to Nikki. It was a gradual process, really smooth and organic, with no pressure. Nikki was already close to my family as a friend, and they all liked her a lot. My brother is especially close to her. We started bonding more, and over time, love just grew from my side too.

Is there a special tradition you have created together that represents your love?

Nikki: We both believe in the power of small gestures. One thing that’s a huge part of our lives is travel—it resonates deeply with both of us. It’s always a special moment when our schedules line up, and we can plan getaways together. We love taking off and spending quality time together whenever we can. If that’s not possible, family becomes a big focus for us. We make it a point to spend festivals and special occasions with our families, whether it’s his, mine, or both. That’s a huge part of how we express our love for each other.

Aadhi: There’s no set tradition, but we find peace in the smallest things. Nikki and I are very different people, but we’ve learned to appreciate each other’s worlds. Nikki enjoys going on trips that I plan, even though it might not be her cup of tea, and I get to experience a side of the world that she loves when we travel for her. We’ve both grown a lot since we got married, and that transformation itself has become our tradition—being two completely different people yet making it work together.