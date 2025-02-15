Actor Parambrata Chatterjee and his wife Piya Chakraborty are expecting their first child

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Parambrata Chatterjee and his wife, Piya Chakraborty, revealed the first chapter of their parenthood journey through a heartfelt social media post, with the caption— “A bit late to the Valentine’s party.. We were busy with this: 1. This is us 2. This is our eldest, Nina 3. Then last year came Bagha 4. Our bubble of love is growing: a human being to join the tribe soon!
#2025 #babycomingsoon”
The actor put out a post with Piya in a loving embrace followed by their eldest Nina (dog) , Bagha (cat) and then a creative of a stork with a bundle of joy to indicate that their tribe is growing.
Parambrata has made a remarkable start to 2025, with his directorial masterpiece Ei Raat Tomar Amar, his recent release Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichu Nei, his upcoming series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter where he has worked Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Jeet among other renowned actors and the most joyous milestone—embracing the first chapter of parenthood.
Industry colleagues have started congratulating the couple, wishing them a year filled with love, joy, and more delightful moments. While Subhashree Ganguly comments, "Congratulations my favourites" , actor Darshana Banik also writes, "Congratulations" followed by heart emojis.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)