Sahil Khan marries Milena Aleksandra in a spectacular Burj Khalifa wedding

Actor Sahil Khan and his bride, Milena Aleksandra, celebrated their love at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Valentine’s Day. Against the backdrop of the world’s tallest tower, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony attended by close family and friends. Photos and videos from the lavish celebration have been shared on social media, offering glimpses of the special day.
Sahil’s latest post features photos of the couple posing for the camera, with the Burj Khalifa majestically looming in the background. For the wedding, Milena looked radiant in a white dress, while Sahil complemented her attire with a white shirt, black suit, and trousers.
Sahil expressed his joy and gratitude for the well wishes he received, sharing his happiness on Valentine’s Day. A closer look at the videos reveals that the celebrations actually took place on February 9. Sahil also shared a video of Milena posing with their elaborate wedding cake, highlighting its significance.
Last year, in an interview Sahil (48) got candid about Milena (21) and their age difference. “Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now,” he shared.
He also described Milena as “very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature.”
Sahil is known for his roles in films such as Style, Xcuse Me, Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour. His wedding to Milena marks a new chapter in his life, celebrated in grand style at one of the world's most recognisable landmarks.