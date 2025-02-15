Sahil Khan marries Milena Aleksandra in a spectacular Burj Khalifa wedding

Last year, in an interview Sahil (48) got candid about Milena (21) and their age difference. “Milena’s age is 21 and she is from Belarus, Europe. She was a student and just finished studying. It’s a positive feeling. Now I know why people get married. I am full of emotions right now,” he shared.

He also described Milena as “very intelligent but also sensitive because she is quite young. We have a lot of differences in our ages. She is much more mature mentally than many other 21-year-olds and also very calm in nature.”

Sahil is known for his roles in films such as Style, Xcuse Me, Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour. His wedding to Milena marks a new chapter in his life, celebrated in grand style at one of the world's most recognisable landmarks.