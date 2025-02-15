Ileana D’Cruz confirms her second pregnancy

Ileana D’Cruz is set to embrace motherhood once again! The actress, who welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in 2023 with husband Michael Dolan, has now confirmed that baby number two is on the way.
Illeana offered a playful hint about her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a snapshot of her late-night cravings—puffcorn snacks and antacid chews—timestamped at 12:43 am. With a witty caption, she wrote, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant…” making it official in the most relatable way.
Speculation about Ileana’s second pregnancy had been swirling for weeks. In January 2025, she posted a heartwarming reel featuring cherished moments with Michael and baby Koa. Among the highlights was a candid October clip of Ileana visibly emotional, holding a pregnancy test kit.
Accompanying the post, she penned, “Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more.” This subtle hint fueled fan curiosity, and now, her latest Instagram story has confirmed the news.
The actress first shared her pregnancy journey with fans back in April 2023, when she announced her impending motherhood with an adorable Instagram post. Posting a picture of a baby onesie, she excitedly wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."
In August 2024, she melted hearts by introducing her son to the world. Sharing the first glimpse of Koa, she wrote, “Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023. No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart’s beyond full.”
Reflecting on her motherhood journey, she recently reminisced, “One year ago today, my little baby boy was the size of a tiny little poppy seed growing inside me. I remember the feelings going through me—the excitement, the nerves, the overwhelming need to protect him.”
Now, with baby number two on the way, fans eagerly await more heartwarming updates from Ileana’s growing family!