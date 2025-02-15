Ileana D’Cruz confirms her second pregnancy

Ileana D’Cruz is set to embrace motherhood once again! The actress, who welcomed her first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in 2023 with husband Michael Dolan, has now confirmed that baby number two is on the way.

Illeana offered a playful hint about her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a snapshot of her late-night cravings—puffcorn snacks and antacid chews—timestamped at 12:43 am. With a witty caption, she wrote, “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant…” making it official in the most relatable way.