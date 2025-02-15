Preity Zinta’s Valentine’s Day: A romantic escape with husband Gene Goodenough

Love was in the air for Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who marked Valentine's Day with her husband, Gene Goodenough, in the most picturesque setting. The actress shared a dreamy glimpse of their intimate celebration, proving once again that romance is timeless.
Preity posted a stunning snapshot of the couple enjoying a serene boat ride on Instagram. Set against the backdrop of a tranquil lake, rolling green hills, and a clear blue sky, the moment was nothing short of a fairytale.
Leaning back against Gene, Preity exuded bliss, as the two indulged in a beautifully curated picnic spread. Their wooden table was adorned with a decadent cheese and charcuterie board, fresh bread, olives, and two glasses of white wine—perfect for toasting to their love.
“Happy Valentine’s to my forever Valentine. Love you to the moon & back #happyvalentinesday #ting,” she captioned the heartfelt post.
Preity and Gene, who tied the knot in 2016, have built a beautiful life together. The couple welcomed their twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in 2021. Just last month, they jetted off to Uruguay for a vacation, where the actress shared glimpses of their travels set to Nick Jonas’ song This Is Heaven.
On the work front, Preity is all set to return to Bollywood with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, as co-owner of Punjab Kings, she is gearing up for an exciting IPL 2025 season.