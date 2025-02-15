Salman Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming family photo

While celebrities flooded social media with romantic tributes to their partners on Valentine’s Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took a different route—celebrating love in its purest form: family.
The Dabangg actor shared a rare and heartwarming family photo on Instagram, featuring his entire clan. The picture included his father Salim Khan, mothers Salma and Helen, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira and Arpita, along with their spouses and children.
With his signature wit, Salman captioned the post, “Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, and Khanenians wish you all a happy Familitines Day.” The endearing term ‘Familitines’ struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with admiration. “Perfect family,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “Love you, Salman sir.”
The actor recently shared his thoughts on handling heartbreak during an interaction with his nephew Arhaan Khan on the podcast Dumb Biryani. Offering his straightforward yet humorous advice, Salman said, “Girlfriend broke up and went away? It’s okay, go. Bye-bye. When you have to take out a bandaid, how do you do it? You pull it out. Go to the room, cry, then forget about it and come out saying, ‘What’s up, how’s it going?’”
On the work front, Salman is immersed in his upcoming action-packed drama, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, with a stellar supporting cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.The much-anticipated project is set for a grand Eid release on March 18.
With his unique Valentine’s Day tribute, Salman Khan once again proved that love isn’t just about romance—it’s about cherishing those who truly matter.