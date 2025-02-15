Salman Khan celebrates Valentine’s Day with a heartwarming family photo

While celebrities flooded social media with romantic tributes to their partners on Valentine’s Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took a different route—celebrating love in its purest form: family.

The Dabangg actor shared a rare and heartwarming family photo on Instagram, featuring his entire clan. The picture included his father Salim Khan, mothers Salma and Helen, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, sisters Alvira and Arpita, along with their spouses and children.

With his signature wit, Salman captioned the post, “Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, and Khanenians wish you all a happy Familitines Day.” The endearing term ‘Familitines’ struck a chord with fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with admiration. “Perfect family,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “Love you, Salman sir.”