Apoorva Mukhija faces online hate amidst Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘India's Got Latent’ controversy

The fallout from Ranveer Allahbadia’s recent remark on India's Got Latent continues to escalate. Apart from the public uproar caused by Ranveer’s comments, fellow panelist Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid on Instagram, has now been targeted with severe online hate.

Reports indicate that Apoorva has been subjected to death threats, sexual assault threats and consistent harassment on social media. Apoorva’s association with the show, even though she appeared as a guest panelist, has provoked further outrage, leading to her involvement in the social media storm.

As a result of this controversy, on Saturday, IIFA officials confirmed that Apoorva’s name has been removed from the list of promoters for IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, a major blow to her association with the prestigious event.