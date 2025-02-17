‘If you can listen to the young, you will remain relevant,’ says Javed Akhtar

Bollywood, as an institution, has for long been the source of many expressions carried on in reality; a great example of it would be the ‘angry young man’ on the silver screen shaping Indian masculinity through ages. Javed’s response to this phenomenon is piercing, drawing a scathing indictment of what the Indian ‘angry young man’ truly is. “If at all you’re angry, the question is, towards whom? Anyone who is angry with the weak or the vulnerable, the less powerful, is not angry. That person is a bully,” he says. Much of this indictment isdirected towards the domestic space where such violence is enacted.

True to his poetic intent, he uses the metaphor of Gabbar Singh from Sholay — a movie he was the screenwriter of — and underlines that he is never deemed to be an ‘angry young man’ because he has no ethical anger, towards the state for instance. He is singular and flat in his violence.