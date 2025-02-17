Raveena Tandon pays tribute to late father on his 90th birthday with childhood photos

From childhood photos to present-day pictures and heartfelt moments with her mother, Tandon’s post beautifully captures the essence of her relationship with her late father, honoring their shared memories and family bonds.

One of the heartwarming black-and-white photos shows toddler Raveena in her father’s arms, wearing a frock and a hairband. Another image captures her in a cute dress, being held by her father as they both gaze into the camera. The collection also includes a family photo featuring Raveena, her father, mother Veena Tandon and brother Rajiv Tandon.

Last year, the 'Mohra' actress inaugurated a chowk in memory of her father, Ravi Tandon.