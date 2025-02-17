‘I can definitely see myself directing someday,’ says Adarsh Gourav, crediting ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ as an ‘eye-opener’

Adarsh Gourav, a name synonymous with electrifying performances, has revealed his ultimate ambition to step behind the camera and try his hand at directing. Though he’s already carved a distinct mark in the world of acting, his passion for storytelling stretches far beyond the spotlight. His latest venture, Superboys of Malegaon, where he brings to life a character inspired by the indomitable filmmaker Nasir Shaikh, has only deepened his hunger to explore every corner of the filmmaking process—acting being just the first chapter in his creative journey.

Reflecting on his future in filmmaking and his transformative role as Nasir Shaikh, Adarsh opens up about his creative drive: “Storytelling has always captivated me — not just as an actor, but as a storyteller in its truest sense. I’ve always been drawn to what happens behind the camera — the art of shaping a narrative, building complex characters, and visually weaving emotions. For me, directing feels like the next natural step in my creative journey. But I know there’s more to explore as an actor first, and once that foundation is solid, direction will follow.”

Adarsh continues, “Superboys of Malegaon has been an incredibly eye-opening experience. Nasir Shaikh’s journey is one of raw passion and unwavering determination — he creates films with little more than a dream, a shoestring budget, and a whole lot of heart. Witnessing his approach to filmmaking, especially how he brings together local talent and limited resources, has been profoundly inspiring. It reminded me that cinema isn't always about grandiose sets or big-budget spectacles; it’s about the power of storytelling and the emotions that resonate.”

He adds, “This project has piqued my curiosity about filmmaking in its purest form. I can definitely see myself directing someday. Acting has given me invaluable insight into characters, emotions, and performance, and I hope to carry that understanding into my future projects as a director. For now, I’m committed to perfecting my craft as an actor, but the thought of directing is always there, simmering in the back of my mind. When the time feels right, I’ll make that leap.”

Adarsh’s portrayal of Nasir Shaikh in Superboys of Malegaon is far more than a role — it’s a heartfelt homage to dreamers who defy all odds to create. As Adarsh continues to stretch his wings in the industry, fans can look forward to watching him evolve not just as a dynamic actor, but as a filmmaker in the making.