Indian Timothée Chalamet: Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridhaan Roshan’s new pic leaves netizens swooning

Bollywood royalty has a new heartthrob in its midst. Hridhaan Roshan, son of superstar Hrithik Roshan, recently caused a stir online after a photo surfaced from the success party of the Roshan family’s Netflix docuseries. The young Roshan’s appearance has sent the internet into overdrive with comparisons to Hollywood sensation Timothée Chalamet.

Hridhaan’s presence at the family event was a rare public appearance and it's safe to say he made an impression. Sporting a casual yet stylish checkered shirt Hridhaan displayed a striking resemblance to his father Hrithik Roshan. His chiselled features wavy hair and confident demeanour immediately caught the attention of those present and the image quickly spread online.

The reaction was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Netizens were quick to comment on Hridhaan’s good looks noting the strong Roshan genes. Many remarked on his resemblance to Chalamet drawing parallels between the two young stars’ captivating features. Comments flooded social media praising Hridhaan’s jawline eyes and overall charm. The phrase ‘Indian Timothée Chalamet’ became a common refrain highlighting the perceived similarities.

While Hridhaan has largely remained out of the public eye this recent appearance has thrust him into the spotlight. Despite his father’s efforts to maintain a degree of privacy for his children the internet has spoken. Fans are already speculating about a potential Bollywood debut for Hridhaan given his lineage and undeniable charisma. Whether he chooses to follow in his father’s footsteps or carve his own path Hridhaan Roshan has undoubtedly captured the internet’s attention and is one to watch.