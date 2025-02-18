Malaika Arora ups the glam quotient in a bejewelled mini-dress

Malaika Arora is the epitome of glamour, a true style icon who never fails to dazzle with her sartorial choices. Her fashion game is nothing short of perfection — bold, sophisticated, and always on point. From thigh-high slits and structured silhouettes to shimmering drapes and power suits, she embraces every look with confidence and grace. The way she carries herself, with an air of poise and an undeniable aura of elegance, makes her a muse for fashion lovers everywhere. Her fans adore her not just for her impeccable style but also for her fearless approach to dressing up.

Malaika Arora has an undeniable flair for dazzling ensembles, and she effortlessly carries off shimmering silhouettes with sheer panache. Her latest look was no exception, as she commanded attention in a breathtaking bejewelled masterpiece.

She opted for a chic mini dress adorned with intricate embellishments, exuding glamour from every angle. The semi-sheer accents added a touch of allure, while the exquisite beadwork elevated the ensemble to perfection. Keeping the balance just right, she paired the outfit with elegant heels and a minimalist approach to accessories.

With a radiant dewy glow and soft nude lips, Malaika sealed the look with her signature finesse, proving once again why she reigns as a true style icon!