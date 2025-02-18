Kajol masterfully juggles work and knitting in a fun new video

Work-wise, Kajol’s most recent project was the intense thriller Do Patti,where she shared the screen with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the actress played the role of Vidya Jyothi, a steadfast police officer, marking her debut portrayal of a law enforcement officer.

Speaking about playing a cop for the first time, the actress shared, “As an actor, I have always sought roles that allow me to connect with my audience. This is my first time playing a police officer, and I’m excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar. Bringing this powerful story to life has been truly rewarding.”

Kajol is next set to star in the film Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani.