Sai Pallavi reveals the heartwarming reason behind her National Award dream

Sai Pallavi recently shared a touching reason behind her long-held desire for a National Award. In an interview, the actress revealed that the award is connected to a cherished sari gifted by her grandmother.

"I've always wanted a National Award because when I was around 21 years old, my granny gave me a sari and said, wear this for your wedding," Sai said. This simple yet profound gesture from her grandmother sparked a dream within her. "Then I thought, okay, someday I’ll win some big award. That time, the National Award was the big award. So, for me, the National Award is directly connected to the sari," she said.

While acknowledging the hopes and pressures associated with such accolades, Sai emphasised her true priority. “Whether I hope for it or the pressure is there, it’s only as far as this. But honestly, if people are able to feel what my character feels on-screen, that’s my job, and that’s enough. Whatever comes after that is just a bonus for me to feel good. I value this a little more than that,” she shared.