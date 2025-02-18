Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to reunite for an international thriller: Reports

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are making a grand entrance into Hollywood, joining the cast of an upcoming international thriller, according to reports. The two stars have journeyed to Saudi Arabia to film their cameo roles at the newly launched AlUla Studios, with shooting scheduled to continue until February 19, stated sources.

While details of the film are shrouded in secrecy due to non-disclosure agreements, sources speaking to a media organisation confirm that Salman and Sanjay will be featured in key sequences of this American thriller designed for a global audience.

“Salman and Sanjay are widely recognised, especially in the Middle East. Their scenes have been crafted to leave an impact," the source was quoted as saying. Their presence in the film is expected to leverage their significant international fanbase, particularly in regions like the Middle East.

AlUla Studios has quickly become a sought-after location for international productions, having previously hosted Hollywood films like Kandahar (2023), starring Gerard Butler. This new thriller will also showcase the region’s stunning landscapes, adding another layer of visual appeal to the film, said sources. Salman’s team reportedly arrived in Riyadh on Sunday morning to begin the three-day shoot.