Anuv Jain ties the knot with Hridi Narang, shares wedding pics on social media

In a surprising twist that has captivated his loyal fans, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, known for his soulful breakup ballads, has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Hridi Narang. On Tuesday, Anuv shared a series of intimate wedding photos on social media, signalling the start of a new chapter in his life. Celebrated for hits like Jo Tum Mere Ho, Husn and Baarishein, the singer has been the voice of love’s trials and tribulations—until now.

In a playful nod to his musical legacy, Anuv captioned his wedding photos with lyrics from his hit track, writing, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai….” He kept his announcement succinct on social media with his own comment, “Got married over the weekend,” leaving fans both shocked and delighted by the news.