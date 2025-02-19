A Closer look at the jury’s deliberations in A$AP Rocky’s trial

In a swift and decisive verdict, a Los Angeles jury acquitted hip-hop star A$AP Rocky on Tuesday, finding him not guilty of two felony assault charges involving a semiautomatic firearm. The jury, consisting of seven women and five men, deliberated for just three hours before reaching their conclusion.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, faced the possibility of up to 24 years behind bars if convicted. His trial spanned three weeks, filled with heated arguments and crucial testimonies. The case revolved around a 2021 altercation with former friend A$AP Relli on a Hollywood street, where prosecutors alleged Rocky fired two shots at him.

Jurors weighed two key arguments from the defence: that Rocky had only discharged blanks from a prop gun for security purposes, or that he acted in self-defense. Because the jury did not need to agree on the exact reasoning—only the final verdict—they were able to reach a swift consensus.

As the verdict was read, an emotional Rocky embraced Rihanna, his longtime partner, who had been present throughout the trial, often with their two young sons. Outside the courtroom, Rocky expressed gratitude, saying, “This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. I’m thankful and blessed to be here as a free man.”