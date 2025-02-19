A$AP Rocky acquitted: Rihanna expresses gratitude after trial verdict

The legal storm surrounding A$AP Rocky has finally settled, with the rapper walking free after being acquitted of felony assault charges. The verdict, delivered in a Los Angeles courtroom, marked the end of a tense trial that kept fans and the media on edge.
Rihanna, who stood steadfastly by Rocky’s side throughout the proceedings, took to Instagram soon after the ruling, writing, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” Her words, accompanied by a prayer emoji, reflected both relief and gratitude.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was visibly emotional as the judge declared him not guilty. Overwhelmed, he turned to embrace Rihanna, who closed her eyes in what appeared to be a moment of silent thanks. The couple, who share two young sons, had faced this legal battle together, with Rihanna even bringing their children to court one day to support him.
The trial revolved around allegations of an assault involving a firearm, an accusation Rocky’s legal team consistently refuted. After deliberating on the evidence, the jury ruled in his favour, allowing the rapper to put this chapter behind him.
Outside the courthouse, Rocky addressed the press, saying, “We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying? This whole experience has been crazy, but I’m thankful, nonetheless. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all.”
With this legal ordeal behind him, Rocky now turns his attention to a packed schedule. He is set to headline the Rolling Loud festival in March, co-chair the Met Gala in May, and star alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest—a summer 2025 release.
For now, the focus shifts back to music, fashion, and family—without the shadow of a courtroom looming overhead.