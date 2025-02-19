A$AP Rocky acquitted: Rihanna expresses gratitude after trial verdict

The legal storm surrounding A$AP Rocky has finally settled, with the rapper walking free after being acquitted of felony assault charges. The verdict, delivered in a Los Angeles courtroom, marked the end of a tense trial that kept fans and the media on edge.

Rihanna, who stood steadfastly by Rocky’s side throughout the proceedings, took to Instagram soon after the ruling, writing, “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” Her words, accompanied by a prayer emoji, reflected both relief and gratitude.