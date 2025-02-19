Manish Malhotra visits Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan recently.

On Tuesday, the designer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The celebrity designer can be seen wearing a black bandhgala in the pictures. The invitation to Manish was on behalf of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the Honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani — Amir of the State of Qatar.

He also penned a long note in the caption. He wrote, “Whenever I tell my mother with whom I live , that I am travelling , she always asks me that when do I get back but this morning she did not and smiled at me me when I told her I am going to Delhi and I have been invited for the State Banquet to the Rashtrapati Bhawan New Delhi in Honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Amir of the State of Qatar”.

He further mentioned, “Overwhelmed by the magnitude and beauty of our Rashtrapati Bhavan and a privilege to meet in person Hon’ble @presidentofindia and Hon’ble PrimeMinister @narendramodi Ji and His Highness Amir State of Qatar @tamim. A special memorable evening .. #gratitude”.