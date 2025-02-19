Shweta Tripathi Sharma turns producer, gears up to launch her own production house

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is stepping into a new role in the film industry. The actress, known for her powerful performances in Masaan, Mirzapur, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and Haraamkhor, is set to launch her own production house this year. With a career built on unconventional and meaningful stories, her move into production signals an exciting new phase.
Shweta has always chosen projects that break stereotypes and bring fresh perspectives to the screen. Now, she wants to take that a step further by telling stories from a producer’s lens. “I’ve always been drawn to narratives that challenge norms. Over the years, I have worked on films and shows that resonate deeply, and now I feel inspired to create my own stories. Acting will always be my passion, but producing gives me a chance to support and develop projects that I believe in. I want to create a space for unique and impactful stories that spark meaningful conversations,” she said. “It feels like the right time to embrace this change. More women are taking charge, and I want to contribute to this positive shift,” she added.
While details about her first project remain under wraps, Shweta assured that an official announcement will be made soon. Fans and industry insiders are eager to see what kind of stories she will bring to life with her production house. Given her track record of choosing unconventional and thought-provoking projects, expectations are high. With this new step, Shweta Tripathi Sharma is not just expanding her career but also strengthening her voice in the industry.