Shweta Tripathi Sharma turns producer, gears up to launch her own production house

Shweta has always chosen projects that break stereotypes and bring fresh perspectives to the screen. Now, she wants to take that a step further by telling stories from a producer’s lens. “I’ve always been drawn to narratives that challenge norms. Over the years, I have worked on films and shows that resonate deeply, and now I feel inspired to create my own stories. Acting will always be my passion, but producing gives me a chance to support and develop projects that I believe in. I want to create a space for unique and impactful stories that spark meaningful conversations,” she said. “It feels like the right time to embrace this change. More women are taking charge, and I want to contribute to this positive shift,” she added.