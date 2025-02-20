Abhishek Banerjee shoots for a new film amidst Maha Kumbh festivities

Actor Abhishek Banerjee was seen working on a new project in Prayagraj, with the grand Maha Kumbh festival providing a unique backdrop. After his grand success works like Stree, Bhediya and Stree 2 and as Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, Abhishek is all geared up for his latest secret venture which could be a major milestone in his career.
Abhishek was recently seen on set with co-actor Shahana Goswami and the film’s crew, engaged in the atmosphere of the sacred city of Prayagraj. With millions gathering for Maha Kumbh, the vibrant setting is naturally weaving into the film’s story, enhancing its authenticity.
Abhishek vaguely shares, "Yes, I am currently shooting for a film, but I can't share many details about it. However, I am completely immersed in my performance and deeply experience the spiritual energy of being in Prayagraj."
Fans and critics are keen to see what he delivers next as industry insiders speculate that this could be one of Abhishek’s most ambitious projects, given his reputation for non-traditional characters. The combination of a culturally rich setting and his captivating on-screen charisma has only heightened expectations.
As anticipation grows, audiences are eager for more details about his next project, which promises to be a memorable film.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)