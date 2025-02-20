Celebs

Inside Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s mehendi: Emotional speech, Kapoor clan and Bollywood stars

Aadar, the grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, professed his love for Alekha in a touching speech that quickly went viral
Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani (L); Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt (R)
Mumbai witnessed a grand Kapoor family celebration as Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani kicked off their wedding festivities with an intimate yet glamorous mehendi ceremony. The event, held on Wednesday, saw the Kapoor clan in full attendance, alongside Bollywood veterans Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. However, it was Aadar's heartfelt speech that stole the spotlight.

Aadar, the grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, professed his love for Alekha in a touching speech that quickly went viral. In a video circulating online, Aadar is seen reminiscing about his long-standing affection for Alekha.

"I have always loved her. I have always wanted to be with her, but I never got the chance. So she sent me on this long journey, for 20 years, to do time pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait," he said.

The mehendi function was a dazzling affair, with photos and videos from the celebration flooding social media. The pictures and videos featured Bollywood royalty, including Kareena Kapoor in a striking black embroidered kurta, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Rima Jain. The event also saw appearances from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.

Aadar and Alekha, who have been close friends for years, got engaged in 2024. Their wedding celebrations follow a Christian wedding in Goa earlier this year, marking a beautiful blend of traditions.

