Inside Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s mehendi: Emotional speech, Kapoor clan and Bollywood stars

Aadar, the grandson of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, professed his love for Alekha in a touching speech that quickly went viral. In a video circulating online, Aadar is seen reminiscing about his long-standing affection for Alekha.

"I have always loved her. I have always wanted to be with her, but I never got the chance. So she sent me on this long journey, for 20 years, to do time pass. But at the end of the day, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream. I love you, and it was worth the wait," he said.