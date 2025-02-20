Millie Bobby Brown stuns in mermaid-inspired look for 21st birthday

Stranger Things star just turned 21 and marked her big day with a fun video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress showed off her new platinum blonde hair, which she debuted a few days ago. Millie Bobby Brown was also seen sporting mermaid-inspired fishtail brands. The Damsel actress who also has a beauty brand was seemingly surrounded by her friends for her b-day bash.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Cheeky Birthday Video As She Turns 21
Millie Bobby Brown’s quick birthday video showed her lighting her birthday candle with her mouth. She sat in front of a white and caramel-hued heart-shaped cake and stared into the camera when a friend put a gold candle in her mouth which she eventually lit. “thx for the bday wishes… hi 21 💞” she captioned the video.
Among those who sent her birthday wishes were singer Halsey, who wrote in the comments section of the post, “Happy birthday queen!” Millie Bobby Brown’s husband Jake Bongiovi also shared some love as he posted a mirror selfie of the pair. “Happy 21st baby. I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Bongiovi, who is the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi.
Just a few days ago, Millie and Jake marked their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife as they each shared sweet tributes on Instagram. Millie shared a snap from the duo’s wedding celebrations and wrote, “happy valentines to the most handsome husband that’s ever lived. I love you more than anything ❤️.”
Millie secretly married Jake in the US in May 2024 before throwing a lavish Italian wedding in October. The couple flew their family and friends out to the Italian countryside for a dreamy wedding in the Tuscan hills and their ceremony took place in a fir garden.