Mindy Kaling just got a Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star; find out her net worth

Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling’s journey from being a show writer for the iconic sitcom The Office to a Hollywood powerhouse is inspiring. Her recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame furthers her status as a leading figure in the industry. Ever wondered how much is she actually worth?
Mindy Kaling's net worth is a staggering $45 million.
It will be worthwhile to note here that she's a writer, producer and director as well. Her show The Mindy Project showcased her ability to craft relatable and humorous stories. Her work in films such as Ocean's and A Wrinkle in Time speaks volumes about her versatility.
Mindy’s six-year $51 million deal with Warner Bros Television proves her value in the industry. According to a news publication, in 2019, Mindy had signed a six-year mid-eight-figure overall deal with WB. As per another publication, the worth was about $8.5 million a year.
This deal, along with massively successful shows such as Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls ensures a steady stream of income. A leading publication listed her as #3 on their Highest-Paid TV Actresses roundup in 2017, claiming that she made $13 million from The Mindy Project, A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean's 8 the same year.
Apart from her work in entertainment, Mindy is also a published author. In 2011, she published her debut book, a memoir titled Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns), which was a bestseller. Her second book, Why Not Me?, chronicles the events that have happened in her life since 2011, and was finally published in 2015.
Mindy Kaling’s success truly serves as an inspiration to aspiring writers and creative souls, especially women of colour. Her journey from a simple college comedy troupe to the Hollywood Walk of Fame instills in us hope in the power of talent and hard work.