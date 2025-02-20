Mindy Kaling just got a Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star; find out her net worth

Indian-American actress Mindy Kaling’s journey from being a show writer for the iconic sitcom The Office to a Hollywood powerhouse is inspiring. Her recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame furthers her status as a leading figure in the industry. Ever wondered how much is she actually worth?

What is Mindy Kaling’s net worth?

Mindy Kaling's net worth is a staggering $45 million.

It will be worthwhile to note here that she's a writer, producer and director as well. Her show The Mindy Project showcased her ability to craft relatable and humorous stories. Her work in films such as Ocean's and A Wrinkle in Time speaks volumes about her versatility.

Mindy’s six-year $51 million deal with Warner Bros Television proves her value in the industry. According to a news publication, in 2019, Mindy had signed a six-year mid-eight-figure overall deal with WB. As per another publication, the worth was about $8.5 million a year.