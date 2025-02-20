With 'As Ever' being in the buzz, we find out the net worth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

With the relaunch of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle label As Ever, the interest of netizens in her and her husband Prince Harry has resurfaced. Their journey from royals to independent individuals have been followed and scrutinised massively. Ever wondered how much is their net worth?

Net worth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Thecombined net worth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stands at a staggering $60 million. Meghan Markle's acting career, especially in Suits, contributed to her initial worth of $5 million. Prince Harry, on the other hand, entered the marriage with $20 million from a trust fund. Their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, however, marked a pivotal point.

Their subsequent move to California and pursuit of commercial ventures significantly altered their combined wealth as well. Massive deals with Netflix and Spotify became their primary sources of income. After leaving England and giving up their titles, Harry and Meghan signed a five-year $100 million production deal with Netflix, according to a media report. Post this, a $18 million Spotify podcasting deal further cemented their brand leverage. “Following the Netflix deal, they signed a three-year podcasting deal with Spotify worth $18 million,” confirmed another source.