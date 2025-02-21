Srushti Dange announces her exit from Prabhu Dheva’s upcoming Chennai concert

The letter read, "To all my wonderful supporters who were hoping to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to inform you that I have chosen to walk out of the show. This decision is not aimed at Prabhu Deva sir—I have always been a huge fan and will continue to be. However, I cannot tolerate discrimination and bias."

The actress stated that despite spending years in the industry, she had to fight for her rights."It’s truly disheartening that after so many years in the industry, you still have to fight for what is rightfully yours. False promises and broken commitments are disappointing, and these were the main reasons behind my decision.”

However, the Enakkul Oruvan actress said that her admiration for Prabhu Dheva remained intact despite the incident. "I don’t need an event to honour Prabhu Deva sir—we will always celebrate him, no matter what. This could have been a memorable experience, but instead, it ended in disappointment.”

Neither Prabhu Dheva nor any member of his team has commented on the issue yet.