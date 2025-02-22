Bobby Deol’s net worth, lavish lifestyle and life with wife Tanya Deol

The younger son of Bollywood star Dharmendra, Bobby Deol is known for his acting as well as his good looks. The 1995 romantic drama Barsaat turned out to be Bobby's breakthrough film and as a result, he became a heartthrob in the industry during the 90s. The movie shaped his career but like with most celebrities, his popularity dipped with time.

But Bobby’s comeback is a story of self-reinvention and grit. The journey began with Race 3 (2018) followed by Aashram (2020) where he portrayed the character with utmost finesse. However, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023) that relaunched his career, securing his place as one of the most popular actors in the industry once again.

With Aashram Season 3 Part 2 set to release soon, let’s take a closer look at his net worth, personal life, and more.

What is ‘Animal’ star Bobby Deol's net worth?