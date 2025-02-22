Bobby Deol’s net worth, lavish lifestyle and life with wife Tanya Deol

The younger son of Bollywood star Dharmendra, Bobby Deol is known for his acting as well as his good looks. The 1995 romantic drama Barsaat turned out to be Bobby's breakthrough film and as a result, he became a heartthrob in the industry during the 90s. The movie shaped his career but like with most celebrities, his popularity dipped with time.
But Bobby’s comeback is a story of self-reinvention and grit. The journey began with Race 3 (2018) followed by Aashram (2020) where he portrayed the character with utmost finesse. However, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal (2023) that relaunched his career, securing his place as one of the most popular actors in the industry once again.
With Aashram Season 3 Part 2 set to release soon, let’s take a closer look at his net worth, personal life, and more.
What is ‘Animal’ star Bobby Deol's net worth?
Bobby Deol's net worth is reportedly around INR 66.7 crore with his primary sources of income being acting in films. For each project the Daaku Maharaaj actor charges upwards of INR 4-6 crore, along with profit sharing. For Animal, he was paid nearly INR 5 crore, according to sources. For brand endorsements, he gets about INR 1 crore per contract.
Luxury lifestyle: Houses and cars
Bobby Deol, along with his wife, Tanya, and children, Aryaman and Dharam, live together in a well-furnished bungalow located in Vile Parle, Mumbai, which is currently valued at INR 6 crores. The bungalow boasts exquisite wooden panelling, floor-to-wall wardrobes, and lavish decor.
His garage reflects his love for luxury vehicles with his collection of cars, including a Range Rover Sport, Land Rover Freelander 2, Porsche Cayenne, Mercedes Benz S Class, and many others.
Who is Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya Deol?
In 1996, Bobby Deol married designer and entrepreneur Tanya Ahuja, who goes by Tanya Deol now. She was born on January 24, 1976, and is the daughter of the late bank manager, Devindra Ahuja. She also runs a successful design agency.
Their love story, which was straight out of a Bollywood film, began with Bobby falling in love with Tanya at first sight. Even though she remains low-key, Tanya impresses with her sophisticated sense of style at public events. It is reported that her wealth is over INR 300 crore, which overshadows that of her husband. Their mansion located in Mumbai oozes luxury, goes well above crores, and easily showcases the couple's net worth.