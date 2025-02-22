Explaining ‘Zero Day’ star Robert De Niro’s staggering net worth and investments

However, a lot of his money comes from a string of thriving business ventures. De Niro is the co-founder of Nobu, a franchise of high-end sushi restaurants and hotels in the nineties. Today, De Niro and co-founders Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and Meir Teper own more than three dozen Nobu restaurants and eight luxury hotels. De Niro’s journey with Nobu Hospitality company began when De Niro went into Matsuhisa’s restaurant in Los Angeles. He was so impressed that he told the chef, “If you ever want to open a restaurant in New York, let me know.”