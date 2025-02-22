Explaining ‘Zero Day’ star Robert De Niro’s staggering net worth and investments

Robert De Niro has been in the industry for decades and it’s not surprising that he makes millions every month. However, his primary earnings aren’t always garnered through his movies but through some of his other business ventures. 's political thriller series Zero Day just dropped on Netflix and is already receiving positive reviews. Let’s have a look at some of Robert De Niro’s earning streams and his net worth.
What is Robert De Niro’s net worth and does he really own Nobu?
He also acted in 1971’s The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight, along with a few other small films. His career really started to gain traction with Bang the Drum Slowly (1973), and he worked on his first Martin Scorsese film, Mean Streets. According to industry insiders, it was this movie that got him his iconic role as Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974)
His salary for The Godfather Part II or some of his earlier films have not been made public. However, the movies De Niro starred post 2000s have been some of his most commercially successful hit. His highest grossing hit till date is 2019’s Joker which made $1.08 billion worldwide. The 2004 comedy Meet the Fockers made $522.66 million worldwide and 2000’s Meet the Parents made $330.44 million worldwide. In the 2000s, Robert De Niro's salary rose to $14 million per film.
However, a lot of his money comes from a string of thriving business ventures. De Niro is the co-founder of Nobu, a franchise of high-end sushi restaurants and hotels in the nineties. Today, De Niro and co-founders Nobuyuki Matsuhisa and Meir Teper own more than three dozen Nobu restaurants and eight luxury hotels. De Niro’s journey with Nobu Hospitality company began when De Niro went into Matsuhisa’s restaurant in Los Angeles. He was so impressed that he told the chef, “If you ever want to open a restaurant in New York, let me know.”
The Nobu chain is a big favourite with A-listers and reports suggest Nobu helps De Niro make several hundred million dollars every year. In 2015, De Niro partnered with James Packer after the billionaire acquired a 20 percent stake in Nobu for $100 million. He also invested in Paradise Found Nobu Resort, a company planning to build a luxury resort on the island of Barbuda.
De Niro also founded Tribeca Enterprises in 2003 with producer Jane Rosenthal and investor Craig Hatkoff. The company consists of a network of businesses, including the Tribeca Film Festival Tribeca Film Festival International Tribeca Cinemas Tribeca Film, a distribution initiative.