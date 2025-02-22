Hunter Schafer, trans star of ‘Euphoria’, says new passport lists her as male after recent Trump order

Hunter Schafer, the transgender star of HBO’s Euphoria, has shared that her newly issued US passport incorrectly identifies her as male, even though she identified as female during the application process. In a TikTok video, the 26-year-old expressed her disbelief, saying, “I just didn't think it was actually going to happen.”

Why did the new passport enlist her as a ‘male’?

Hunter sought a replacement passport after losing her original while filming abroad. Her previous passport correctly listed her as female, but the new one reflects a change due to a recent executive order from former President Donald Trump, which requires passport gender markers to match a person's sex at birth. As a result, the US State Department now only issues passports with ‘M’ or ‘F’ designations, removing the ‘X’ option for non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.

“I don’t give a f**k that they put an ‘M’ on my passport,” Hunter remarked. “It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness, but it does make life a little harder.” She voiced her worries about potential issues during her upcoming travels, especially the need to disclose her identity to border patrol agents.

Hunter also recognised her privilege as a celebrity and reflected on the systemic challenges that the transgender community faces, stating, “This is real, and it’s happening. No one—no matter how wealthy, white, or pretty—is excluded.” She highlighted that her experience serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggles many trans individuals endure due to restrictive policies.