Nargis Fakhri ties the knot with boyfriend Tony Beig in an intimate ceremony: Reports

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, Tony Beig, in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles. According to sources, the wedding was an intimate affair with a small gathering of close friends and family.
Who is Naris Fakhri's husband Tony Beig?
As per reports, Tony Beig is a Kashmiri business tycoon and the founder of Dioz Group. His father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, is a former Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir and a well-known politician.
A few photographs making rounds on social media provide glimpses of the wedding, with one snap featuring a tiered wedding cake with the phrase ‘Happy Marriage’ and the couple’s initials.
Sources also stated that the two took every precaution to avoid being photographed at the wedding. “It was a very intimate affair with just family and close friends,” an insider was quoted as saying by a media organisation.
Nargis and Tony’s post-wedding trip to Switzerland
After the wedding, the couple took off on a honeymoon in Switzerland, according to reports. Their first post-wedding photo, posted on Tony’s Instagram story and later reshared by Nargis, shows the duo enjoying a snowy wonderland.
A romance in the making for three years
Nargis and Tony kept a low profile for most of their three-year romance. In a previous interview, Nargis confirmed being in a relationship without naming Tony but expressed her happiness. “I don’t want to go into the details, but yes, I have someone in my life. I am very happy,” she said.
Nargis Fakhiri’s upcoming projects
Nargis, an American actress, debuted in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and has since appeared in movies such as Main Tera Hero and Torbaaz. She will soon be seen in upcoming releases like Housefull 5 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.