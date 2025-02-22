Nargis Fakhri ties the knot with boyfriend Tony Beig in an intimate ceremony: Reports

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri reportedly married her longtime boyfriend, Tony Beig, in a secret ceremony in Los Angeles. According to sources, the wedding was an intimate affair with a small gathering of close friends and family.

Who is Naris Fakhri's husband Tony Beig?

As per reports, Tony Beig is a Kashmiri business tycoon and the founder of Dioz Group. His father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, is a former Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir and a well-known politician.

A few photographs making rounds on social media provide glimpses of the wedding, with one snap featuring a tiered wedding cake with the phrase ‘Happy Marriage’ and the couple’s initials.