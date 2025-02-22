Rajkummar Rao shares a heartfelt birthday wish for wife Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are a couple that fans can’t get enough of. Their chemistry is effortless, their bond unshakable, and together, they redefine couple goals. Whether it’s their heartwarming moments on social media or their stylish appearances at events, they always manage to steal the spotlight. Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to shower love on his wife, Patralekhaa, as she celebrated her birthday. The actor shared two beautiful snapshots, keeping his message short yet heartfelt: “Happy birthday, my love @patralekhaa. I Love You.”

The first picture captured Patralekhaa looking radiant in an off-shoulder dress, while the second was an adorable moment of the couple posing together. The birthday girl was seen embracing Rajkummar from behind as they struck a perfect frame, radiating warmth and love.