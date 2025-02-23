Comparing net worths of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and BTS; who’s the billionaire of the lot?

J-Hope and Suga have a reported net worth of $30 million (approximately Rs 250 crore) each. While J-Hope’s Jack in the Box, his debut studio album, sold over 470,000 copies in the first week itself! Suga’s debut album D-Day led to a lucrative worldwide concert tour. Moreover, he is a pretty prominent producer who has worked with PSY, IU and Halsey and is the face of Valentino and the NBA.

BTS’ leader RM has an estimated net worth between $22 million (approx Rs 183 crore) and also became the first-ever brand ambassador of Bottega Veneta. Jin and Jimin have an estimated net worth of around $20 million (approx Rs 166 crore) each.

Justin Beiber's net worth is reportedly $300 million. Justin Bieber sold his 291-song catalogue for a staggering $200 million in 2023 and his annual income varies depending on his album releases and tour schedules, but on average, he earns about $80 million annually. When he’s on tour Justin Bieber makes an estimated $1 million per night.