Comparing net worths of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and BTS; who’s the billionaire of the lot?

For mega pop stars like BTS, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez, net worth includes income from various sources such as music sales, concert tours, endorsements, merchandise, and other business ventures. Their diverse income streams make sure they continue making millions throughout the year. While Justin Bieber's net worth is similarly impressive, built on a successful music career that began in his early teens, Selena Gomez’s net worth is determined largely by the millions she earned from her makeup brand. BTS on the other hand are the face of many successful brand collaborations which makes them quite a bit of money besides their record sales and tours. Let’s compare the net worths of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and BTS.
As of September 2024, Selena Gomez's net worth is $1.3 billion, making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States. While her former boyfriend Justin Bieber is worth $300 million. K-pop band BTS has a combined net worth of more than $100 million.
V aka Kim Taehyung is the richest BTS member with an estimated net worth of $40 million (Rs 334 crore). Kim Taehyung's significant wealth is attributed to BTS' success as a group and also his solo endeavours. Following him is BTS' Jeon Jungkook whose net worth stands at $35 million (approximately Rs 292 crore). Jungkook’s solo debut album Golden was a massive success internationally and he is also a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein.
J-Hope and Suga have a reported net worth of $30 million (approximately Rs 250 crore) each. While J-Hope’s Jack in the Box, his debut studio album, sold over 470,000 copies in the first week itself! Suga’s debut album D-Day led to a lucrative worldwide concert tour. Moreover, he is a pretty prominent producer who has worked with PSY, IU and Halsey and is the face of Valentino and the NBA.
BTS’ leader RM has an estimated net worth between $22 million (approx Rs 183 crore) and also became the first-ever brand ambassador of Bottega Veneta. Jin and Jimin have an estimated net worth of around $20 million (approx Rs 166 crore) each.
Justin Beiber's net worth is reportedly $300 million. Justin Bieber sold his 291-song catalogue for a staggering $200 million in 2023 and his annual income varies depending on his album releases and tour schedules, but on average, he earns about $80 million annually. When he’s on tour Justin Bieber makes an estimated $1 million per night.
Justin Bieber's fortune is largely based on tours, merchandise, documentaries, and collaborations. His first tour, My World (2010-2011), grossed $53.3 million, while Believe (2012-2013) brought in $69.9 million. His Purpose World Tour (2016-2017) garnered over $250 million. Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour may have ended early in 2022, but it still managed to make upwards of $85 million.
Selena Gomez on the other hand is a billionaire! She makes most of her money through her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Music tours account for less than 5% of Gomez’s wealth, with album and record sales less than 2%. Roughly 84% of Gomez’s wealth, which is roughly $1.1 billion comes from a stake in Rare Beauty, which she launched in 2020 and has a lower markup than Rihanna’s Fenty or Kim Kardashian’s SKKN.
In 2023, Rare Beauty hit $350 million in total sales, $70 million of which were generated from its viral blush alone. Moreover, her social media following has also helped her secure multimillion-dollar deals with brands like Puma and Coach, which earned her $30 million and $10 million, respectively. Moreover, she reportedly made almost $6 million from the last season of the hit comedy Only Murders in the Building where she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.