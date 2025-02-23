Selena Gomez vs Justin Bieber: Comparing their net worths and earnings

Remember when Justin Bieber sang, “I wanna be a billionaire, so, so bad,”? The Grammy winner may very well be on his way to becoming one. However, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez beat him to billionaire status since the singer, actor and beauty moghul became a billionaire in 2024 at the age of 32. Selena Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty is a key factor in her income since it’s the source of much of her earnings. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, sold his entire music catalogue for a staggering amount in 2023. Let’s compare Selena's and Justin's net worth.

What are the net worths of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber?

As of September 2024, Selena Gomez's net worth is $1.3 billion, making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States. Rare Beauty, which she founded in 2020, is worth over $2 billion; the brand’s signature liquid ‘melting’ blush and lip tint went viral and drew buyers from all over the world. Moreover, Selena has endorsement deals with brands like Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Puma, which make her millions, even if she’s not releasing back-to-back albums.