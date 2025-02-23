Selena Gomez vs Justin Bieber: Comparing their net worths and earnings

Remember when sang, “I wanna be a billionaire, so, so bad,”? The Grammy winner may very well be on his way to becoming one. However, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez beat him to billionaire status since the singer, actor and beauty moghul became a billionaire in 2024 at the age of 32. Selena Gomez’s beauty brand Rare Beauty is a key factor in her income since it’s the source of much of her earnings. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, sold his entire music catalogue for a staggering amount in 2023. Let’s compare Selena's and Justin's net worth.
What are the net worths of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber?
As of September 2024, Selena Gomez's net worth is $1.3 billion, making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States. Rare Beauty, which she founded in 2020, is worth over $2 billion; the brand’s signature liquid ‘melting’ blush and lip tint went viral and drew buyers from all over the world. Moreover, Selena has endorsement deals with brands like Louis Vuitton, Coach, and Puma, which make her millions, even if she’s not releasing back-to-back albums.
Justin Beiber's net worth is reportedly $200 million. Justin Bieber sold his 291-song catalogue for a staggering $200 million in 2023. It's one of the highest price tags ever for the catalogue of an artist under 70 years old.
Bieber's annual income varies depending on his album releases and tour schedules, but on average, he earns about $80 million annually. When he’s on tour Justin Bieber makes an estimated $1 million per night.
What are the income streams of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber?
Justin Bieber's fortune is largely based on tours, merchandise, documentaries, and collaborations. His first tour, My World (2010-2011), grossed $53.3 million, while Believe (2012-2013) brought in $69.9 million. His Purpose World Tour (2016-2017) garnered over $250 million. Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour may have ended early in 2022, but it still managed to make upwards of $85 million.
Bieber's Never Say Never documentary in 2011 became the most successful concert film to date in the US. It brought in $29.5 million during its opening and grossed $73 million, according to Billboard. In 2021, Bieber broke Spotify's record for most all-time monthly listeners ever with 83.3 million streams; Spotify reportedly pays $0.004 per stream so for 83.3 million individual song streams, Bieber probably made about $333,200.
Justin Bieber has partnered with several brands in the past, the most noteworthy of them being his collaboration with Calvin Klein. Reports suggest he charges $3 million for a two-year endorsement deal.
Selena Gomez, on the other hand makes her millions in a different manner. Acting and singing don’t make up the majority of Gomez’s fortune; music tours accounted for less than 5% of Gomez’s wealth, with album and record sales less than 2%. Roughly 84% of Gomez’s wealth, which is roughly $1.1 billion comes from a stake in her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which she launched in 2020 and has a lower markup than Rihanna’s Fenty or Kim Kardashian’s SKKN.
In 2023, Rare Beauty hit $350 million in total sales, $70 million of which were generated from its viral blush alone. Moreover, her social media following has also helped her secure multimillion-dollar deals with brands like Puma and Coach, which earned her $30 million and $10 million, respectively.
However, Selena has not completely abandoned her showbiz ambitions since she has a thriving career as an actor and also releases music occasionally. This season, her film Emilia Perez has bagged several Osccar nods.
Selena Gomez also stars in the hit comedy series, Only Murders in the Building alongside veteran comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin. While her salary for the show has not been made public, reports widely suggest that Selena Gomez made $6 million for the last season of the show.