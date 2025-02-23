Josh Inglis’ IPL 2025 salary and net worth breakdown

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has etched his name in cricketing history, becoming only the fourth Australian to score centuries in all three international formats. His recent feat—an astonishing 77-ball century against England in the Champions Trophy 2025—matches Virender Sehwag's record, cementing his reputation as a formidable player.
Josh Inglis's exceptional performances have translated into lucrative financial rewards. He was recently acquired by the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 mega-auction for INR 2.60 crore. His approximate net worth is reportedly USD 5 million (INR 40 crore), which indicates his success both domestically and internationally in cricket. His transformation from a teenage cricketer in England to a craved international player is a tale of his hard work and commitment.
Josh Inglis's cricketing journey began early, with his education at St. Mary's School in Menston. Moving to Australia at 14 paved the way for him to pursue his passion professionally.
He started his professional career by making his first-class debut in 2015. His performance in domestic leagues, such as the Big Bash League playing for the Perth Scorchers, further raised his profile. His first match for Cricket Australia XI against the West Indies in December 2015 was a milestone, as he demonstrated his potential on a bigger platform. Inglis's initial experiences and consistent performances have made him a future star of Australian cricket.
Born in Leeds, Inglis made his path to Western Australia at 14 years old, where his career flourished playing cricket. His speedy rise to the top through Test and ODI centuries, first up for his country in these formats, points to his quality and multi-role capability. This latest victory in Lahore emphasises the same to the world yet again.