What are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s net worths after their divorce?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally divorced and fans are naturally curious about how the two A-listers will work out their divorce settlement. The couple who married in 2022 split up after two years as filed for divorce in August 2024. Neither Jennifer nor Ben have asked for spousal support so there is no alimony in question. The couple settled their divorce through mediation and agreed to retain the assets they acquired during their marriage.
What are the net worths of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Did the couple have a prenup?
Jennifer Lopez has a reported net worth of $400 million (₹3,358 crore) which is $250 million more than Ben Affleck, whose net worth is about $150 million (₹1,259 crore). As per reports, Jennifer and Ben’s divorce settlement was finalised on January 6, with the judge officially approving it on February 21. Reports also suggest that the couple had been living separately for some time now.
Despite an amicable divorce settlement, the division of shared assets was a factor in their divorce. particularly their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion. The couple purchased the property in May 2023 for $60.8 million but listed it for sale in July 2024 for $68 million. The mansion is currently still unsold and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have mutually agreed to split the profits from the sale equally. The couple reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement.,
Since the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, as per the reports, they had to go through the division of their assets, including the luxury home. This could have been a complicated process, but sources indicate that both parties have now come to an agreement.
Reports have indicated that the former couple has been “trying to hash out a settlement for months,” but things became “increasingly acrimonious” as communication between them apparently broke down completely. The pair started living separately last summer onwards and Ben also bought himself a new home.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on their one-year wedding anniversary citing “irreconcilable differences.” While talking with Nicki Glaser for an interview, Lopez shared, “There’s times when I thought I figured it out and then life goes, 'Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn’t.”
“I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again, when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, 'How do I not ever let that happen again?'