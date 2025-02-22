What are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s net worths after their divorce?

Despite an amicable divorce settlement, the division of shared assets was a factor in their divorce. particularly their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion. The couple purchased the property in May 2023 for $60.8 million but listed it for sale in July 2024 for $68 million. The mansion is currently still unsold and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have mutually agreed to split the profits from the sale equally. The couple reportedly did not have a prenuptial agreement.,

Since the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, as per the reports, they had to go through the division of their assets, including the luxury home. This could have been a complicated process, but sources indicate that both parties have now come to an agreement.